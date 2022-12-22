ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Need last-minute gifts? Here are some locally-owned Wayne stores to check out

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
WOOSTER − Christmas is creeping up, and with days to spare, there is still time to grab last-minute gifts in Wayne County. Here are some locally-owned shops to consider.

Graham & Burns

They might close after the New Year, but the Graham and Burns has a store-wide sale on everything from glasses to books, cookware and furniture. Spend $30 and get 30%. Located at 142 E. Liberty St., Wooster, it is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.

Friendtique and other thrifts

Wooster is home to a few thrifting-focused stores like Friendtique, which offers furniture, clothes, art, kitchenware and much more across its two stores at 223 W. Liberty St. and 132 N. Walnut St. Both are open 10 a.m.-5 a.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Other Wooster locations include Uptown Downtown, Great Finds Resale and Mission: Thrift.

Wayne County thrifts and antiques include Timeless Treasures, Bittersweet Antiques and Country Finds in Smithville, Journey In Time south of Orrville and MCC Connections Thrift Shop in Kidron.

P. Graham Dunn

From home goods to house and kitchenware and more, this mega-store has something for everyone. Located at 630 Henry St., Dalton, it is open 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Holiday hours may apply.

Operation: Fandom Wooster

This science fiction and fantasy-focused shop is perfect for fans of any and all universes ranging from Marvel to Star Wars and the obscure. Christmas hours have changed. The 120 S. Market St. store is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve).

Lynch's Irish Imports

Everything from clothes, to knick-knacks, jewelry and food, all imported from across the pond in the land of Eire if available at Lynch's Irish Imports. This locally-owned store is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday during the week leading up to Christmas. It is located at 116 S. Market St.

Blue Spruce Boutique

Women's clothes to kitchen goods, mugs, scents and more are available at Blue Spruce Boutique in Wooster at 116 E. Liberty St. It is open before Christmas from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Books In Stock - Used and Rare Books

This two-story used book store has just about every genre one can think up. Ranging from mysteries and fiction to histories and memoirs, there is sure to be at least one page-turner here for everyone. Located at 140 E. Liberty St., Wooster, it is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Hours may vary on Christmas weekend.

Other Wayne County shops

  • Big Red Barn at 431 Kurzen Road in Dalton.
  • Gift Corner at 131 S. Market St. in Wooster.
  • The J.M. Smucker Co. Store at 333 Wadsworth Road in Orrville.
  • Pine Tree Barn at 4374 Shreve Road in Wooster.
  • Toyrifix at 885 W. Main St. in Smithville.

