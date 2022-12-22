ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.EXT.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, McMinnville, and Spencer 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one half to two inches...with local amounts of 3 inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...roughly the northern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front...some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.EXT.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, McMinnville, and Spencer 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one half to two inches...with local amounts of 3 inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...roughly the northern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front...some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Thursday Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Thursday Night Rain and snow showers before 2am, then a chance of flurries between 2am and 3am. Low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -17. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

The post WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize

Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, […] The post WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Winter Storm Elliott UPDATE: Timing, Warnings, Helpful Links

Lots to go thru here as Winter Storm Elliott approaches: Find your local LIVE radar, LIVE traffic maps and watches and warnings by clicking your county below: For Power Outage Maps: Davidson Sumner and Robertson and Cheatham Williamson and Maury Rutherford Wilson Maury (DREC) And now timing: Looks Like we will start seeing rain around […] The post Winter Storm Elliott UPDATE: Timing, Warnings, Helpful Links appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 19, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 19 to December 23, 2022. Cheatham County Source Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 19, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES December 22 – January 4, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills

The sun will be out this weekend , but , it will be hard to know it. It is going to be bitter cold. A wind chill warning remains in effect until noon Friday. We won’t see temps above freezing until maybe Monday,but, probably Tuesday. Despite the sun, thawing in this temps will be minimal. […] The post 2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Wind Chill Warning Issued

Wind Chill Warning For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221200- /O.UPG.KOHX.WC.A.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T2100Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, […] The post WEATHER ALERT Wind Chill Warning Issued appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Eld. Glenn B. Grisham

A longtime Pentecostal preacher, Eld. Glenn B. Grisham of Lebanon, died at the age of 92 at 11:50 p.m. Saturday evening December 17, 2022 at the Quality Care Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon with his family around him. Born Glenn B. Grisham on January 19, 1930 in Smith County, he was one of […] The post OBITUARY: Eld. Glenn B. Grisham appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee

This year Nashville is number 26 on Lawnstarter’s list of Best Cities to Ice Skate. Usually reserved for places with snowier climates, when rating cities to receive a ranking they looked at access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. Of course, they also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, […] The post 7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week

It is going to be a typical end to the weather year for Tennessee. Weather and temps all over the place. Let’s start with: when will we thaw out? Looks like Tuesday before we can expect any significant thawing. That’s because right now there is a 30% chance of snow on Monday and temps will […] The post WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director

Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson […] The post TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Prepare for Extreme Cold Weather With These Tips from Middle Tennessee Electric

With the dangerously cold temperatures arriving tonight and remaining for several days, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) encourages people to be prepared and take precautions to stay warm and safe while managing their energy costs. Below are some tips: Use space heaters sparingly if possible. Space heaters are designed to heat small areas for a short […] The post Prepare for Extreme Cold Weather With These Tips from Middle Tennessee Electric appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning

Good Morning. We are hoping you are bundled up and staying warm. Here is what we know this morning after last night’s Winter Storm Elliott: Widespread Power Outages- We are seeing the biggest problems in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford. But the numbers are lower than expected with NES leading the way with 1600+ outages. Roads […] The post Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

TVA Struggles, Mayor Asks Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up

TVA has re-started rolling blackouts this morning, as their grid continues to struggle under bitter cold temps. How long the rolling blackouts will go is yet to be determined. Electrical blackouts are ranging anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour depending on the company, according to tweets released by several electric companies in Tennessee. […] The post TVA Struggles, Mayor Asks Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Christmas Eve Services

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, contact us here. Mt. Juliet Providence United Methodist Church 2293 S. Rutland Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 (615) 773-7862 2:30 pm (In-Person Only) , 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here Cross […] The post Wilson County Christmas Eve Services appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-26,2022 Snow Mix Back In Forecast

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until mid morning Monday. The prolonged period of cold temperatures increases the risk for impacts to people, pets, and pipes. A dusting to half an inch of snowfall is possible on Monday, mainly north of I-40. No major impacts are expected at this time. For your Close to […] The post WEATHER 12-26,2022 Snow Mix Back In Forecast appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia

On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry: “Today, we found that our […] The post Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Carter Eugene Meade

Carter Eugene Meade, age 4, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in Nashville on July 5, 2018. Carter was a selfless child and always wanted to make sure that everyone around him was okay. He was known by his family and friends to be sharp, […] The post OBITUARY: Carter Eugene Meade appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES December 15 – 21, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Lottery Awards Millions in Prizes to 16 Lucky ‘Play it Again” Players

NASHVILLE—Winning extra cash from a non-winning Tennessee Lottery instant ticket is exciting, but even more-so during the holidays. So say several such winners, who recently won prizes ranging from $50 – $1 million in the Lottery’s Play It Again! program. “That’s a great Christmas present!” said Mark S. of Madisonville, TN. Mark won $200,000 from a non-winning Money […] The post Tennessee Lottery Awards Millions in Prizes to 16 Lucky ‘Play it Again” Players appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 20, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales DOB: 5/19/1994 Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Last seen in East Nashville. […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
