Mobile, AL

South Alabama falls to Western Kentucky in NOLA Bowl

By Simone Eli
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — South Alabama’s historic season came to an end in the New Orleans Bowl – as the Jags lost to Western Kentucky 44-23 at the Superdome.

The Hilltoppers got off to a hot start offensively and South had a hard time slowing it down.

The first two drives for the Tops ended in touchdowns passes from quarterback Austin Reed. The former West Florida signal caller was prolific all night long – throwing for 4 scores, to go along with 497 passing yards. Reed was named the game’s MVP, while breaking the bowl game record for most passing yards.

The South Alabama offense saw some life in the third quarter as Carter Bradley threw a pair of touchdown passes — one to DJ Thomas-Jones on the opening drive of the second half. And later – Bradley found La’Damian Webb on a five yard strike. But it wasn’t enough to keep up with the high-tempo Hilltopper offense.

“We did not play anywhere near to our standard. Certainly Western Kentucky and Tyson Helton and did a tremendous job getting their team prepared,” said Wommack. “They had a wonderful game plan and they executed that game plan. We did not in any phase, we did not come out of the gate well. We did not call it well, and we did not execute well. And when you look at that, that is a complete loss that you can point to nobody other than the head coach.”


“This one hurts. Yeah, this one hurts bad. But you look at the season as a whole it’s incredible what we did. We changed this program around so you cannot knock that. But this one is going to sting for a while. I know it will for me and the guys in the locker room, but we’re going to come back in January and be ready to go. We’re going to work at this thing tirelessly until we get it right,” said quarterback Carter Bradley.

South Alabama’s season ends with a disappointing loss in the New Orleans Bowl, but a lot to be proud of and excited about for the Jags moving forward. 10 wins and a bowl appearance in Kane Wommack’s second year at the helm.

