Peddler’s Village to Host Fire & Frost Fun Celebration on Four January Evenings
Peddler’s Village will be hosting several family-fun events in the coming weeks, and locals and visitors are invited to all the fun. The countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the Village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt.
homenewspa.com
Local couple will celebrate 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day
Frederick (Fritz) and Evelyn Schramel will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022. They enjoyed a celebration dinner with their family and friends on Saturday, December 17 at the Northampton Banquet and Events Center. This was a first for the Center and they were very pleased to host this event. The Schramels were presented with a PA House citation in recognition of their noteworthy anniversary from Representative Ann Flood, a commendation from the U.S Congress from Representative Susan Wild, and a congratulatory letter from Sen. Bob Casey.
Former Impractical Joker coming to Pennsylvania on new tour
(WTAJ) — Impractical Jokers fans can rejoice! After nearly two years since leaving the show, fans have a chance to catch Joe Gatto on his ‘Night of Comedy’ tour that’s coming through Pennsylvania. The Joe Gatto Night of Comedy tour kicks off on Jan. 6 in Canada and will make its way into Pennsylvania this […]
Annual Christmas Tradition back in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg may look like any other, but when it gets dark, that's when the magic happens. "It's more of an old-finished type thing instead of the bright lights that everyone likes, which I live with also, but it's a traditional thing. We have one part that's like a small little town, and the other side is little whimsical figurines, gingerbread houses, Santa's workshop things like that," said David Schlorholtz, the Christmas display co-chair and a Stroudsburg Fire Department safety officer.
Reading Christmas Tradition Returns With A New Twist For 2022
For many years, Reading area families watched the lights on the city's iconic Pagoda flash on and off on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa Claus to Pretzel City. That tradition will return in 2022, but with some changes due to ongoing renovations at the Pagoda, Mayor Eddie Moran announced in a release Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra dazzles at the Giant Center
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returned to Hershey for their 2022 Winter Tour: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, Dec.21, 2022. TSO is one of the top touring artists over the past decade and has played for over 100 million people in more than 80 cities around the world.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Top 5 Cities to Spend Christmas
Christmas is here, and Pennsylvania is a great place to spend the holidays. We already knew that Pennsylvania rocked, but now, it’s official. According to FinanceBuzz, one Pennsylvania city ranked among best U.S. cities to spend Christmas in 2022. “Few times of year are more memorable than the Christmas...
This Unique Tavern Is One of Montgomery County’s Best Foodie Gems
Sometimes, you need to go on an adventure to find the best places in your state to dine, and Beth Price-Williams has found a unique Montco gem off the beaten path for Only In Pennsylvania. Ron’s Crooked Hill Tavern is a family-owned and operated bar and restaurant located in Sanatoga,...
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to Survey
Weekends are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a delicious breakfast is always a great way to spend the weekend.
playpennsylvania.com
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season
The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
Grinch gives out gifts in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cold weather did not keep families from visiting the Schuylkill County Grinch Wednesday for a toy giveaway. Since Monday, the Grinch has been letting 20 to 30 kids pick what they want for Christmas each night. He plans to give the leftover toys to...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Allentown
Allentown might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Aglow in Christmas lights, Schuylkill Haven homes receive Mayor's Glow Award
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Rob and Kathy Allison had been preparing for an early Christmas with their eight grandchildren when came the knock on their door about 6 p.m. Thursday. “I’m here to present you with the Mayor’s Glow Award,” said Jerry Bowman, Schuylkill Haven Borough Council president.
PennLive.com
Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center
Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
Winter solstice 2022: How short is the shortest day of the year? Sunrise and sunset times for the first day of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
As the 2022 winter solstice arrives, nights in the Lehigh Valley — and the rest of the northern hemisphere — are as long as they’re going to get. The solstice on Wednesday marks the first day of winter, and the sun will be up for just a little longer than a standard workday.
WOLF
Benefit for the family of Amanda Miller, a mother who tragically passed
BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO.(WOLF) — A Nescopeck mother passed away in a car accident on December 5th while taking her son to see Santa. A benefit for the family of Amanda Miller is being held this Friday in Berwick to help support the family. The community is gathering in support of...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA
Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
