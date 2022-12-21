ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

Peddler’s Village to Host Fire & Frost Fun Celebration on Four January Evenings

Peddler’s Village will be hosting several family-fun events in the coming weeks, and locals and visitors are invited to all the fun. The countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the Village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Local couple will celebrate 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day

Frederick (Fritz) and Evelyn Schramel will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022. They enjoyed a celebration dinner with their family and friends on Saturday, December 17 at the Northampton Banquet and Events Center. This was a first for the Center and they were very pleased to host this event. The Schramels were presented with a PA House citation in recognition of their noteworthy anniversary from Representative Ann Flood, a commendation from the U.S Congress from Representative Susan Wild, and a congratulatory letter from Sen. Bob Casey.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WTAJ

Former Impractical Joker coming to Pennsylvania on new tour

(WTAJ) — Impractical Jokers fans can rejoice! After nearly two years since leaving the show, fans have a chance to catch Joe Gatto on his ‘Night of Comedy’ tour that’s coming through Pennsylvania. The Joe Gatto Night of Comedy tour kicks off on Jan. 6 in Canada and will make its way into Pennsylvania this […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Annual Christmas Tradition back in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg may look like any other, but when it gets dark, that's when the magic happens. "It's more of an old-finished type thing instead of the bright lights that everyone likes, which I live with also, but it's a traditional thing. We have one part that's like a small little town, and the other side is little whimsical figurines, gingerbread houses, Santa's workshop things like that," said David Schlorholtz, the Christmas display co-chair and a Stroudsburg Fire Department safety officer.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Christmas Tradition Returns With A New Twist For 2022

For many years, Reading area families watched the lights on the city's iconic Pagoda flash on and off on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa Claus to Pretzel City. That tradition will return in 2022, but with some changes due to ongoing renovations at the Pagoda, Mayor Eddie Moran announced in a release Tuesday, Dec. 20.
READING, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Top 5 Cities to Spend Christmas

Christmas is here, and Pennsylvania is a great place to spend the holidays. We already knew that Pennsylvania rocked, but now, it’s official. According to FinanceBuzz, one Pennsylvania city ranked among best U.S. cities to spend Christmas in 2022. “Few times of year are more memorable than the Christmas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season

The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center

Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
HERSHEY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
PALMYRA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA

Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA

