Read full article on original website
Related
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
dcnewsnow.com
Best Christmas wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
No There Is Not a War on Christmas, and No, Not Everyone Celebrates.
War on XmasPhoto by(Compilation) Here is an interesting fact: from November 20th – January 24th there are 14 different religious holidays. Christmas of course, is among them. Did you know that early Christians did not celebrate Christmas? In like stead, the Protestant English Reformists felt life should be lived solely according to the Bible. In their opinion, the Bible didn’t reference celebrating Christ’s birth at all, let alone recommend drinking and merrymaking; they lobbied to ban Christmas and in 1642 King Charles I and Parliament banned celebrating Christmas entirely. That was a war on Christmas.
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
There's a reason we sing about it. Why the real symbol of Christmas should be a holly tree
I have a question about holiday decorations and symbols of the season. It’' a question that's bothered me for many years and the lack of suitable answers leads me to one inescapable conclusion. There's a major Christmas cover-up going on . . . and it's been going on for a long time. I'm beginning to think Schroder from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" has it right — the whole Christmas thing is run by a big eastern syndicate!
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
We wish you a Merry Christmas: There's a dark side to the popular song
The popular Christmas song came from violence and threats. "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" is one of the most sung holiday songs to this date. Arthur Warrell has been accredited for the popularity of the song going worldwide because he arranged the tune for his group "Bristol University Madrigal Singers in 1935. They performed it during a concert on December 6, of that same year. History, however, tells us there is a dark history behind this well-known carol.
BBC
Devon crocheted Christmas tree inspires African town
A Devon village that crocheted a giant Christmas tree has inspired a community 7,000 miles away to create their own. The Appledore Christmas tree in Devon went viral on social media in 2021, prompting a craft group in White River, South Africa, to get in touch. The Appledore crocheters sent...
shorelocalnews.com
Cost saving Christmas activities
The holiday season tends to be an expensive adventure no matter how you cut it. This year, the financial pinch feels tighter than ever for many families as so many people are changing careers, regaining their financial footing post-Covid, and learning how to manage the rapidly inflating prices on everything. Just when our wallets begin to recover from back-to-school spending, the holidays arrive. The holiday season should be filled with love, light, and magic, and yet, many of us find ourselves stressing about money and shopping. This week, take a minute to breathe and remember that Christmas only comes once a year, and regardless of your financial situation, the magic of the holidays can still be experienced.
Most heart-warming Christmas songs chosen by NJ listeners
We had some fun with an Asbury Park Press piece by Chris Jordan their entertainment and features writer. He picked what he felt were the 12 most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time. Of course you know like pork roll vs. Taylor ham, like the existence of a Central Jersey, this automatically will lead to a debate.
From switching off Christmas lights to fewer family visits – how people are cutting back this festive season
Christmas lights glinting through windows are a familiar sight in dusky December. But this year, many of these traditional decorations may remain firmly switched off.One in five (20%) people will be turning their festive lights on for fewer hours of the day than usual this season – and some will be having no Christmas lights on at all, as people look for ways to keep their bills down, according to new research from HSBC UK.The bank found that many people will be cutting back in the run-up to Christmas Day this year, as well as on the day itself.Social occasions...
I caught my kid opening Christmas gifts early — here are tips to prevent that
’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, a creature was stirring — and it wasn’t a mouse. A mother is warning parents to hide their Christmas presents well after she caught her daughter Evie, 4, sneaking around and opening her presents early last Christmas Eve. Chloe Vizor is better prepared to keep the Christmas magic alive this year after her child ruined it the last time around. “I was worried about it spoiling Christmas morning,” she told Kennedy News. The 21-year-old had tucked her three girls into bed around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2021. The children...
CNET
Why Lord of the Rings Is Actually the Supreme Christmas Movie
Over 20 years ago, a niche little indie film made its debut. With no shortage of elves, quips, family and friendships, Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring premiered on December 2001. Almost every year since, I have watched it at Christmas. It is the ultimate,...
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
‘Dispense with tradition’: Otegha Uwagba’s new food rules for Christmas
The bestselling author on why you should ditch the classic festive fare for the foods you truly love this year
Mom Catches "Christmas Ghost" Rocking Chair in her Haunted House
She says she's seen all kinds of weird stuff.
‘Brilliant spectacle and atmosphere’: readers’ favourite Christmas concerts
The wonderful Sixteen choral ensemble is about to present its 2022 Christmas programme, featuring a beautiful collection of music from the 16th century right up to the present day. It is a treat every year, with Cadogan Hall’s acoustics making it even more special. From £19, 15 and 21...
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Food Beast
In-N-Out Spreads Holiday Vibes With New Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Now what's the holidays without some ugly sweater action? Christmastime has a long and storied history of ironically putting the ugly holiday sweater on a pedestal, and In-N-Out is making sure fans can continue to do so while also declaring their love for the Double Double. The fast food icon...
This is what people think makes the holidays festive
According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground. A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
Comments / 0