ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Local departments get funding to enhance wildfire protection

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nb5HK_0jr5bJzN00

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service has announced the awarding of Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to 53 volunteer fire departments in 15 counties across the state. The projects to be funded help volunteer fire companies enhance their wildland fire protection in rural communities.

DNR awarded a total $131,702 in match funding to complete $277,138 in total project costs. Awards are 50% of the project total cost, up to a maximum grant of $3,000 per department. Funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Maryland First Day Hikes To Welcome 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites all Marylanders to take a First Day Hike —Maryland’s annual tradition for a fun, healthy way to welcome the New Year. Maryland State Parks will be offering First Weekend hike opportunities across the state from December...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Q&A with Kelly Schulz, CEO of Maryland Tech Council

While Kelly Schulz’s recent effort to make it to the Governor’s Mansion fell short, it didn’t take her long to land at her next station: last fall, she was named CEO of the 650-member Maryland Tech Council ― just after its addition of three regional councils in key markets in the state.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces activation of emergency response operations for winter storm, urges caution for holiday travel

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the region beginning overnight. With the storm expected to create hazardous conditions, state officials are urging Marylanders to closely monitor the forecast and adjust holiday travel plans as necessary, building in extra time in case of delays.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland

The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Groundbreaking Wild Turkey Research Set To Begin In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state. The 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan addresses 155th Trooper Candidate Class of Maryland State Police [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week delivered remarks and presented diplomas to the 24 graduates of the 155th Trooper Candidate Class of the Maryland State Police—the 12th and final trooper class to graduate during the Hogan administration. The governor also paid tribute to MSP Superintendent Colonel Woodrow “Jerry” Jones, who is retiring at the end of the year after a 35-year career in law enforcement.
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT looking to ease the stress of Route 1 cycling

Biking in the Cape Region can either be visually and physically rewarding or one of the most terrifying experiences of a person’s life. Bike Delaware’s James Wilson said the stretch of Coastal Highway from Five Points to the Forgotten Mile sees nearly two dozen biking-related accidents every year. The Delaware Department of Transportation is aware of the hazardous conditions along Route 1 and has been surveying the public for solutions. The goal is to improve safety, provide better access to businesses and reduce traffic.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware's rush to ban gasoline and diesel vehicles is misguided

By 2035, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware will be required to be zero-emission vehicles. That is the goal of regulations the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control aims to adopt. Last March, Gov. John Carney directed DNREC to promulgate regulations to implement California’s Advanced...
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland

Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland voter turnout was at a record low this year. Why?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Voter turnout in Maryland this year was the lowest it has been in 40 years, with the exception of 2014. Some say it was because Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox was not seen as competitive against now Governor-elect, Democrat Wes Moore. But a newly-elected member of the House of […]
MARYLAND STATE
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
1K+
Followers
844
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy