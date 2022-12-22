Local departments get funding to enhance wildfire protection

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service has announced the awarding of Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to 53 volunteer fire departments in 15 counties across the state. The projects to be funded help volunteer fire companies enhance their wildland fire protection in rural communities.

DNR awarded a total $131,702 in match funding to complete $277,138 in total project costs. Awards are 50% of the project total cost, up to a maximum grant of $3,000 per department. Funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.