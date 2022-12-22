ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for Dane Elkins continues 2 years after reported disappearance

By Jose Franco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday marked two years since UC Santa Cruz student Dane Elkins was reported missing .

On Dec. 21, 2020, the engineering student and racquetball champion called his family as he drove and down the state, paranoid and likely mentally distressed due to the pandemic. That was the last time they spoke with him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing student Dane Elkins possibly seen in Kern River Valley

Later that same day, Elkins’ car was found abandoned in a mountainous area between Los Angeles and Bakersfield with his phone and wallet left inside.

Anyone with information on the Dane Elkins whereabouts is asked to call his mother Deborah at 562-504-6005.

