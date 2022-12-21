ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

mendofever.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Locate Oakland Boy Missing Since Thursday

Oakland police said officers have found an 11-year-old boy missing since Thursday. Zae'yanti Morris was last seen Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 52nd Street in Oakland, which is near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. On Monday morning, police said Zae'yanti was safely located.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not. The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said. “We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Two Earthquakes Rattle the East Bay

Flight cancellations and delays are piling up at Bay Area airports for those trying to travel to the Midwest, due to blizzard conditions there. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports are seeing hundreds of cancellations, meanwhile, but at SFO there were 11 cancelled flights as of early Thursday morning. [KTVU]. There...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

Rescue dogs have a new home at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is adding two new K-9 deputies to their team. A 2-year-old Goose and 1-year-old Leia are a part of the new K-9 program, which trains rescue dogs to detect narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Lt. Nick Baldrige said the department revamped its K-9 program to include more narcotic detection dogs because of the spike in drug use around the county.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

