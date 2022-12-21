Read full article on original website
Bay Area student-athlete dies in snowstorm
"Bryant always put others before him and made sure everyone felt included."
NBC Bay Area
Go Jaden! 8-Year-Old Boy Spreads Holiday Cheer With Viral Dance Performance
A South Bay student is spreading a lot of Christmas cheer this season after video of his holiday performance went viral. Jaden Williams said his goal was to make the audience smile and have a good time. That's exactly what the 8-year-old did. Jaden started dancing when he was 2...
mendofever.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
Mountain lion cub found alone under Santa Cruz home
A Santa Cruz resident made a surprising discovery when she found an adorable, tiny mountain lion cub hiding under her house's deck.
NBC Bay Area
Police Locate Oakland Boy Missing Since Thursday
Oakland police said officers have found an 11-year-old boy missing since Thursday. Zae'yanti Morris was last seen Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 52nd Street in Oakland, which is near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. On Monday morning, police said Zae'yanti was safely located.
Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not. The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said. “We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Two Earthquakes Rattle the East Bay
Flight cancellations and delays are piling up at Bay Area airports for those trying to travel to the Midwest, due to blizzard conditions there. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports are seeing hundreds of cancellations, meanwhile, but at SFO there were 11 cancelled flights as of early Thursday morning. [KTVU]. There...
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
KSBW.com
Rescue dogs have a new home at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is adding two new K-9 deputies to their team. A 2-year-old Goose and 1-year-old Leia are a part of the new K-9 program, which trains rescue dogs to detect narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Lt. Nick Baldrige said the department revamped its K-9 program to include more narcotic detection dogs because of the spike in drug use around the county.
76-year-old woman killed after car hits her in her own driveway
SANTA CRUZ, CO., Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday an accident on Friday in a driveway in Davenport in Santa Cruz County resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to a home on Swanton Road, east of State Highway 1. The woman was standing in the […]
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
