Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office
POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
uiargonaut.com
University of Idaho professor sues internet sleuth for defamation
University of Idaho Professor Rebecca Scofield filed charges of defamation against TikToker and internet sleuth Ashley Guillard on Dec. 21, 2022. The charges come as Guillard has made multiple claims on TikTok accusing Scofield to be a suspect of the homicides that claimed the life of four UI students. Guillard...
Pasco radio DJ comes down early from rooftop fundraising due to conditions
PASCO, Wash. — A local radio DJ was braving the weather to raise donations for local people in need. He spent more than three days on the roof of the SuperMex El Pueblo Market. The Pasco Fire Department recommended he come down earlier than he planned. Gaudencio Felipe is a radio DJ for 96.1 La Ley. He planned on staying...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon
FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick mechanic offers tips to keep your car running this winter
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Old man winter has arrived, and storms are hitting the Pacific Northwest hard.Throughout the next few months, whether you’re driving across town or driving over the pass, you may see some challenges.One of the biggest mistakes many people do is not preparing themselves before the winter.With winter in full swing, there are a few things you should be checking to make sure you’re not stranded on the side of the road.”Extreme temperatures, hot or cold will take car components out, electrical components, batteries, and pretty much anything,” said Ben Gatewood the owner of Meyers Auto Tech.Gatewood goes on to say that keeping up on making sure you have the proper fluids in your car and that they are at the right levels is going to be the biggest thing to making sure your car stays running in these cold months.”Coolant, antifreeze you definitely want to check it when the car is cold. The coolant gets up to 190 to 200 degrees and that could burn you so just be very aware of that,” said Gatewood.You also want to make sure that your tires have good tread and traction. Gatewood says a good all-season tire is a good alternative to snow tires.Gatewood says “All the little grooves help the tread spread open and basically grip the roads better.”According to Firestone Complete Auto Care and Smart Motors Toyota in Madison, Wisconsin, it turns out that warming a gas-powered car before driving in cold weather can actually cause damage to the engine.The report goes on to say that most vehicles built after 1980 no longer need to warm up before driving.When it comes to making sure your vehicle is ready to brace against the cold, think about it like this: It’s better to spend a little now to save a lot more down the road.
KHQ Right Now
Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
KREM
More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
FOX 11 and 41
Don’t know what to do with your natural Christmas tree? Recycle it with Pasco Recreation Services
PASCO Wash. – Don’t know what to do with your natural Christmas tree? Pasco Recreation Services has a solution for you!. Pasco Recreation Services announced on a Facebook post that from Dec. 26 to Jan. 23, they will be taking natural Christmas trees at the fenced area at Big Cross Country, near the parking lot, North of Argent on Road 36.
‘It was a nightmare trying to operate in that cold.’ 2 Tri-Cities homes burn overnight
Firefighters saved Christmas presents from a Tri-Cities home Wednesday night.
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
ifiberone.com
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
FOX 11 and 41
Water main break, ceiling collapse moves Chaplaincy patients at Richland Hospice House
RICHLAND, Wash. — All patients at the Chaplaincy Health Care Hospice House were transported to a facility in Kennewick after part of the ceiling collapsed and a water main break, according to a press release from Chaplaincy. The incident occurred on December 23. No one was hurt, according to...
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
Asotin County Deputies Investigating Friday Night Rollover Crash
CLARKSTON - A lone driver escaped injury following a roll over accident on 13th Street in Clarkston on Friday evening. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, rescue crews and Asotin County Deputies were called to the scene at about 7:00 p.m. When crews arrived the driver of the pickup was out of the vehicle. Lewiston paramedic crews checked the driver for injuries and he refused any treatment.
yaktrinews.com
“My concern is they’re freezing to death,” Tri-Cities nonprofit to host emergency outreach
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – It’s a memory stuck in Lynne McKee’s head from an outreach effort two years ago. “And about two blocks from where we did that outreach, a boy froze to death,” she recalled. Since then, McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and her team, have...
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
