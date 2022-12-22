ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon

FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Police have not revealed other information about the death, as an...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Snoqualmie Pass reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash – The Snoqualmie Pass has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg. The closure was caused by freezing rain in the area, which created avalanche danger. Chains are required on the pass, except for all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Dollar Trees Introducing ‘Plus': Items for 3, 4 & 5 Dollars!

"Thanks, Trump!" Said my one friend while we were at the West Valley Dollar Tree in Yakima, Washington. "How long has he been out of office, and you're still obsessing about him? He's living rent-free in your mind! Besides, all the prices skyrocketing is happening on Biden's watch," said my other friend. I hate politics, so I decided to shut the conversation down, "Hey! It's Christmas time! Save that talk and debate for your awkward family dinner on Sunday!" Luckily, that made us all laugh.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row

Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Fentanyl Use Causing Issues at Chelan Co. Jail

The Chelan County Regional Justice Center is grappling with several issues being created by the proliferation of fentanyl use in the Wenatchee Valley. The facility is still operating until quarantine protocols from the COVID-19 pandemic, which require new intakes to remain in isolation for a brief period - usually no more than two or three days - prior to joining the rest of the jail's inmate population.
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Tries Selling Fentanyl on Telegram

An East Wenatchee man is facing additional charges after trying to sell fentanyl through the Telegram app, while awaiting trial for other drug trafficking charges. 21-year-old Brian Mariano Rivera-Martinez was charged with two counts of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, and two counts of unlawful possession of counterfeit substances with intent to deliver.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

