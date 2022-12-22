ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No, Nebraska isn’t “back” as a college football program until we see the results on the field. Recruiting rankings and other off-field developments are fine as far as it goes, but they don’t indicate real restoration. Hype, buzz, potential — all those things don’t matter if they don’t translate into wins on the gridiron. Let’s be very clear about discussing Nebraska, a future Big Ten opponent for USC. The Huskers have to actually do the work to return to top-tier status.
FARMINGTON − Coming off the heels of a 51-point blowout win earlier in the week on the road over Navajo Prep, the Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team have a dominant edge in both the latest MaxPreps poll and the New Mexico coaches poll. Entering the final week of the calendar year, the Lady Broncos (10-0) are not only the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state according to MaxPreps, but currently are the fourth best...
