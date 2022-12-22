No, Nebraska isn’t “back” as a college football program until we see the results on the field. Recruiting rankings and other off-field developments are fine as far as it goes, but they don’t indicate real restoration. Hype, buzz, potential — all those things don’t matter if they don’t translate into wins on the gridiron. Let’s be very clear about discussing Nebraska, a future Big Ten opponent for USC. The Huskers have to actually do the work to return to top-tier status.

