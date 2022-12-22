ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, IA

Baxter wrestling wins twice in road triangular

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
Cole Smith

ELDORA — Finishing 10-6 in contested matches, Baxter’s wrestling team picked up a pair of dual wins on Tuesday.

The Bolts went on the road for a triangular and came home with a 36-25 win over BCLUW-South Hardin and a 48-26 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Against BCLUW-SH, there were two double forfeits and the hosts had a 2-1 advantage in forfeits. The Bolts were 6-3 in contested matches with four pins.

Alex Dille (113), Ruger Kincaid (120), Jack Anderson (145) and Callyn Bishop (170) all won by fall, Cole Smith (132) scored an 11-7 win by decision and Skyler Stoll (138) won 4-1. Jacob Hiemstra (152) accepted a forfeit.

Bishop’s match that ended in a fall lasted just 20 seconds and Kincaid had a 46-second pin.

The Bolts were 4-3 in contested matches against Sumner-Fredericksburg and held a 4-2 advantage in forfeits. There was one double forfeit.

Kincaid, Smith (126), Anderson and Maddox Peters (120) all won by fall, while Stoll, Bishop, Koltin Hird (138) and Aiden McFadden (285) won by forfeit.

Kincaid (10-4) and Anderson (11-5) were 2-0 with two pins, while Smith (13-3), Stoll (11-3) and Bishop (11-5) also finished 2-0.

McFadden is now 13-2 after going 1-1 with a 2-1 loss. His only other defeat this year came by a 3-2 decision.

