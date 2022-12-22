Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Winter Storm Across the Country Brings Bay Area Flight Cancellations, Delays
A deadly winter storm across much of the United States is causing a ripple effect of flight delays and cancellations for holiday travelers all over America. Flight tracking company FlightAware reported that among flights within, into or out of the United States on Saturday, there were 7,956 delays and 3,486 cancellations.
NBC Bay Area
Pleasanton Company Helps Verify Air Quality as Employees Head Back Into the Office
The air we breathe is a big concern in the age of COVID, flu and RSV. In order to track air quality in buildings, an East Bay company helps verify air quality, a process similar to that of restaurants receiving a letter grade for their cleanliness. SafeTraces, a bio tech...
NBC Bay Area
78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero
A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Arrested After Children Found Dead Inside San Francisco Home
A 34-year-old woman was arrested Friday for the deaths of two young children in San Francisco. Officers were called to Navy Road Friday morning for two unresponsive kids. When they arrived, the parents led them to a 1-year-old baby girl and a five-year-old girl. Despite medical aid, the two children...
NBC Bay Area
Proposed Bill Would Require Opioid Blockers in Gas Stations, Bars, Libraries
In light of the ever-worsening opioid crisis, a state assemblyman from San Francisco has introduced a new bill that would require opioid blockers to be present in gas stations, bars, libraries, and single-room occupancy hotels. Assembly Bill 24 from Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, would require that the opioid blocker,...
NBC Bay Area
Federal Funds Will Bolster Efforts to Reduce Homelessness in San Jose
San Jose will receive over $3 million in federal funding to help reduce homelessness, according to a statement from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. "These funds will help support rapid deployment of San Jose's emergency housing and accelerate our progress in reducing unsheltered homelessness," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. "I hope we can see more federal investment in these kinds of nimble, innovative, cost-effective solutions in the years ahead.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Organization in Need of Toy Donations Looks for Christmas Miracle
A Bay Area organization is looking for a Christmas miracle after receiving the lowest toy donations in at least 10 years. “There is urgency today. This is the last day of distribution and as of right now, we are short on toys,” said Demone Carter of Sacred Heart. ”For whatever reason, it's really tough to get toy donations. I know inflation is also a thing. We’re hopeful to have a Christmas miracle here.”
NBC Bay Area
Putting a Bow on It: Bay Area Shoppers Grab Last-Minute Gifts
Saturday marked the last day to wrap up any final shopping before Christmas Day. While some stores were packed with shoppers looking to check off those last-minute items on their lists, others were quite calm. In Walnut Creek, the frantic rush for gifts was actually not all that frantic. Shoppers...
NBC Bay Area
Small Plane Crashes Near Livermore Airport: Fire Department
A small plane crashed near the Livermore Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon, officials said. The single-engine plane crashed into a wall at a storage facility about a quarter mile east of the airport, just east of Isabelle Avenue, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department. The fire department said one person was...
NBC Bay Area
Final Farewell for South Bay Football Star Killed in Snow Storm
A final farewell for a South Bay college football player who died trying to make it home for the holidays will be held Friday. Bryant Rosas - a son, brother and football star - was killed in a snow storm on his way back home from Kansas when he made a quick stop in Colorado. The snow storm caught him by surprise on Interstate 70.
NBC Bay Area
Macy's Employees to Strike for 2 Days in San Francisco
Hundreds of retail workers walked off the job Friday morning at San Francisco's flagship Macy's store in Union Square. Contract talks between the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union and Macy's broke down Thursday night resulting in a two-day strike. The union's president, John Nunes, said workers want better...
NBC Bay Area
Go Jaden! 8-Year-Old Boy Spreads Holiday Cheer With Viral Dance Performance
A South Bay student is spreading a lot of Christmas cheer this season after video of his holiday performance went viral. Jaden Williams said his goal was to make the audience smile and have a good time. That's exactly what the 8-year-old did. Jaden started dancing when he was 2...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Weather: Moderate to Heavy Rain in the Forecast This Week
Mother Nature is set to deliver a post-Christmas gift to the Bay Area: much-needed rain. A "potent weather system" is forecasted to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds to the region beginning late Monday and continuing into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The rain...
