ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Nets’ Kyrie Irving sidelined with right-calf tightness

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The banged-up Warriors were without several top players Wednesday night at Barclays Center, but Kyrie Irving also was sidelined for the Nets with right-calf tightness.

Irving had started 14 of the previous 15 games since returning from his eight-game suspension. The lone game he missed was the game the Nets won at Indiana on Dec. 10 despite sitting eight rotation regulars, also including Kevin Durant.

“He’ll come in [Thursday] and get assessed again, but hopefully looking forward to him playing on Friday [against Milwaukee],” coach Jacque Vaughn said after the Nets’ 143-113 victory .

After getting blown out Tuesday night by the Knicks at the Garden, the Warriors were without stars Stephen Curry (shoulder), Andrew Wiggins (adductor) and Klay Thompson (load management). Donte DiVincenzo (non-COVID illness) and JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols) also missed the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZOix_0jr5URlU00
Kyrie Irving did not play in the Nets’ 143-113 win over the Warriors because of right-calf tightness.
Corey Sipkin

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that he hopes to convince Durant to consider participating in the 2023 FIBA World Cup next summer. Kerr, who coached Durant with Golden State, is the head coach of Team USA.

“Kevin loves basketball. He loves to play. So I’m really hoping he wants to play the next couple of summers. So we’ll just wait and see,” Kerr said. “He’s been so dominant with Team USA and he’s a guy who just loves to play, so we’re hoping he decides to keep going.”

Durant, who scored 23 points to pass Paul Pierce for 16th on the all-time scoring list, said after the game that he loves playing for his country, but he’s not ready to make that decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7iCy_0jr5URlU00
Kevin Durant, who scored 23 points, shoots a fadeaway jumper during the Nets’ blowout win.
Corey Sipkin

Durant said a Knicks-Nets matchup would have been “a good game on Christmas,” but he admitted his trade demand during the summer likely “probably had something to do with” the Nets not being scheduled to play on the holiday this year.

Nets fans chanted “Draymond punched you” while Jordan Poole was at the foul line in the third quarter, referring to Draymond Green. The Warriors teammates got into a scuffle in practice in October. Poole scored 13 points, shooting 1-for-11 from 3-point range and 4-for-17 overall.

The Nets tied a franchise record with nine players scoring in double figures. They could have had more, but Markieff Morris finished with nine points and Yuta Watanabe had eight. … Patty Mills scored 13 points in 13 minutes after missing the previous two games with a non-COVID illness. … Joe Harris moved back into the starting lineup to replace Irving and had 11 points in 19 minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

James Harden ‘seriously considering’ return to Rockets in surprising NBA twist

Is a James Harden-Rockets reunion on the horizon? It just might be, with Harden, 33, reportedly “seriously considering” a return to Houston if he turns down a new deal with the 76ers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden, who forced his way out of Houston two seasons ago in a deal that sent him to the Nets, has reportedly been considering the Rockets in recent months along with his inner circle. The Rockets, who are 9-23, have fallen into a rebuild since trading Harden. The Sixers, meanwhile, had won seven straight games headed into Sunday’s clash with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. If...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand

Former NBA player and coach Mark Jackson thinks it’s high time for the Women’s National Basketball League to pay their star players more money in lieu of the horrible Brittney Griner saga. Jackson spoke with TMZ. The former Golden State Warriors coach said while he doesn’t agree with taking money from the NBA to more Read more... The post Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WausauPilot

Tatum has 41, Celtics push back on Giannis, Bucks 139-118

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots in the fourth quarter. And then he knocked down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth, and Jayson Tatum scored 41 for Boston on Sunday to help the Celtics beat Milwaukee 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Zach Wilson made Daniel Jones look great

Some Jets and Giants fans, surely, are tribal even in their New York football viewing habits. They watched the green team lose (pathetically) on Thursday or the blue team lose (tragically) on Saturday, but not both, no way. But if you watched both — you’re a pan-New York rooter, you’re unaffiliated, you’re curious, you’re the kind of omnivorous sports consumer or NFL junkie who will watch, for instance, a meaningless Rams-Broncos game booked smack-dab in the middle of a holiday (hey, no judgment) — the double feature left a distinct impression: Zach Wilson made Daniel Jones look good. Wilson stumbled, sputtered and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Knicks go ice cold in fourth quarter in Christmas collapse against 76ers

Tom Thibodeau understood the stakes, which were little in the grand scheme – it was one game – but meaningful in appearance. “Our players have appreciation for playing on this day,” the Knicks coach said Christmas morning. “You know everyone’s watching.” Everyone watched the Knicks start hot and end as chilly as this December weather. The Knicks, who had run off eight straight wins, have followed the streak by dropping three straight after a fourth-quarter collapse in a 119-112 loss to the 76ers at the Garden on a holiday matinee. The Knicks (18-16) could not cool the red-hot 76ers, who have won eight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy