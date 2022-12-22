Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO