Firebrand Fiore survives election loss, rebrands in Nye County
A political cat more feral than domesticated, Michele Fiore has landed on her feet again. Weeks after losing a competitive race for state treasurer and departing the Las Vegas City Council under a cloud of last-minute deal making that has hundreds of her Ward 6 residents furious, the self-styled super-Trumper is now officially a Pahrump Justice of the Peace.
The stories of Nevada's first highway tourists are finally entering the public domain
Nearly 95 years ago, one of the most important years of Nevada’s history came and went. On January 1, all of the stories, pictures and songs of that year will finally join the public domain. If you’re not noted science fiction author Cory Doctorow or Jennifer Jenkins of Duke’s...
Director Elisa Cafferata announces resignation from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR)
CARSON CITY, NV – Elisa Cafferata, Director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced her resignation today, effective Jan. 2, 2023. “Serving the state of Nevada as the Director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has truly been an honor and a privilege,”...
Jan. 6 report details coordination between Trump campaign, Nevada Republicans
The Jan. 6 committee's more than 800-page final report details how Nevada Republicans planned and then took part in a scheme to try to falsely declare former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m.
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m.
Randy Johnson Joins American Cancer Society Action Network to Lead Government Relations in Nevada
Randy Johnson has joined the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) as the government relations director in Nevada and Idaho. In this role, Johnson, will lead ACS CAN’s efforts in both states to advance legislation and public policies to reduce cancer. Our mission is ending cancer as we know it, for everyone, through advocacy.
Sisolak’s Nevada budget proposal doubles education funds, hikes state employee pay
(The Center Square) – Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s 2023-2025 budget proposal includes a 10% raise for state employees during 2023 and more than doubles public education funding over the next two years. Under Sisolak’s proposed budget, state employees would receive a 10% raise during the first year of...
New Nevada Governor to review three-year budget with proposed raises and funding
As the new year begins, incoming Republican Governor Joe Lombardo will succeed outgoing Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak.
Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
Carson school board backs document outlining funding need
The Carson City School District has provided its full support on a shortened document called “iNVest” that the Nevada Association of School Superintendents seeks to provide to the Nevada Legislature in the 2023 session to rally support for funding the state’s K-12 educational system. The document, an...
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look
The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and over-allocation. But absent a stick, the carrot approach has failed. The states have missed...
‘Unprecedented rapid water level decline’ not anticipated, NPS admits; public comment period extended for Lake Mead marina concepts
National Park Service officials have extended the public comment period for people to voice, or write, their opinions on the concepts proposed for the future of Lake Mead's marinas and the overall Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
Nevada Rural Housing Launches New Buy in Nye Homeownership Program for Nye County Homebuyers – Nye County Commissioners Dedicate $400,000 for Affordable Homeownership
Nevada Rural Housing has launched its Buy in Nye homeownership program that offers two forgivable down payment assistance options of either $16,000 or $5,000 paired with a 30-year first mortgage with a below-market interest rate ensuring even deeper, long-term affordability for the homebuyer. “The Buy In Nye Program will allow...
Local dispensaries to donate to January Roundup Proceeds to charity
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support the Nevada chapter of nonprofit, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, for its January roundup initiative. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at any of The Source’s five state-wide...
Governor-Elect Lombardo Announces Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada
After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June. Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.
