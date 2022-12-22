ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Firebrand Fiore survives election loss, rebrands in Nye County

A political cat more feral than domesticated, Michele Fiore has landed on her feet again. Weeks after losing a competitive race for state treasurer and departing the Las Vegas City Council under a cloud of last-minute deal making that has hundreds of her Ward 6 residents furious, the self-styled super-Trumper is now officially a Pahrump Justice of the Peace.
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m.

Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 …. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m. North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 …. North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Nevada DETR director resigns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Director for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced her resignation Wednesday. Elisa Cafferata will officially resign from the department on Jan. 2, 2023. Cafferata was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak as the acting director of DETR on Aug. 6, 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and was named permanent director Jan. 26, 2021.
Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park

RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
Carson school board backs document outlining funding need

The Carson City School District has provided its full support on a shortened document called “iNVest” that the Nevada Association of School Superintendents seeks to provide to the Nevada Legislature in the 2023 session to rally support for funding the state’s K-12 educational system. The document, an...
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look

The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and over-allocation. But absent a stick, the carrot approach has failed. The states have missed...
Nevada Rural Housing Launches New Buy in Nye Homeownership Program for Nye County Homebuyers – Nye County Commissioners Dedicate $400,000 for Affordable Homeownership

Nevada Rural Housing has launched its Buy in Nye homeownership program that offers two forgivable down payment assistance options of either $16,000 or $5,000 paired with a 30-year first mortgage with a below-market interest rate ensuring even deeper, long-term affordability for the homebuyer. “The Buy In Nye Program will allow...
Local dispensaries to donate to January Roundup Proceeds to charity

The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support the Nevada chapter of nonprofit, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, for its January roundup initiative. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at any of The Source’s five state-wide...
Governor-Elect Lombardo Announces Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant

Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada

After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June. Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.
