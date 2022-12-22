Effective: 2022-12-26 08:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed to above freezing this morning. Therefore, the Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire at 9 AM.

