57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee and Ogle Officials Warn of Ice Jams and Possible Flooding Along Rock River
The Ogle and Lee County Officials say the river gauge in Byron has provided a significant water level increase in a short time, indicating potential ice jams. Residents along the river should be prepared for possible flooding.
MyStateline.com
Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas
Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
WIFR
In case you get stranded in your car during winter storm, here’s how to prepare
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Caution, and preparation go hand in hand for drivers hitting the roads during the 2022 winter storm. Deputies and officials are urging people to stock up their cars with gas and supplies following multiple reports of people getting stuck, and stranded while tow trucks try to play catch up.
MyStateline.com
Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting the very cold temps. have effected some public works equipment.
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: The City Wide Snow Emergency and the Odd/Even Parking is now canceled.
December 23, 2022 – The City Wide Snow Emergency and the Odd/Even. Parking is now canceled effective December 23, 2022 at 10:30AM.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding
Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
2 dozen animals die after wind-fueled fire leaves barn a total loss near Marengo
Nearly two dozen animals were killed after the barn they were inside caught on fire and was deemed a total loss on Christmas Eve near Marengo. The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to the 8600 block of South Route 23 in unincorporated Marengo for a report of a structure fire. […]
Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm dangers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A to Z Towing President Bill Wishard is a 3rd generation tow-truck driver. He’s been helping motorists for 24 years. With extremely cold temperatures blowing into the Rockford area this weekend, Wishard stressed the importance of being prepared in case you get stuck. “It’s going to be 9 below tonight,” he […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow
Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways.
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
Shoppers stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the entire Rockford area now under a winter storm warning, local shoppers are flocking to hardware stores to stock up on snow shovels. “We’ll probably sell 20 [shovels] a day for the next few days,” said Scott Nicholson, co-owner of Nicholson Hardware in Rockford. Nicholson says his store usually only moves […]
How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm. Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail. When these things […]
WIFR
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Don’t let the freezing temperatures break your house’s pipes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home’s pipes in danger. “It’s better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it’s not going to be a small bill,” said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating. There […]
Eight cars involved in Rockton crash in near white-out conditions
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight vehicles were involved in a crash in near white-out conditions Friday in Rockton. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened in the 8800 block of N. Main Road around 4 p.m. No one was seriously injured, authorities said, but three people were taken to local hospitals by […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: 2 Accidents Being Reported, One Of The Accidents, A Vehicle Hit A Tree
Sources are reporting 2 different accidents. Both scenes were reporting possible injuries. Spring Creek and Parkview. 3100 block of Meriday ln. A vehicle is reported...
Rockford residents get holiday shopping done before winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the holidays approaching, last minute shopping is always a tradition for many, but this year was a little more hectic as a winter storm approached the stateline. Residents going out to stores might have had to look for 10 minutes just to find parking, and lines were long and aisles […]
Washington Examiner
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
WIFR
List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns
(WIFR) - Winter weather conditions Thursday caused several cities to activate snow emergencies, meaning parking restrictions until streets are clear of snow and ice. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline. The list will be updated as emergencies are lifted:. Rockford, Ill. - Snow emergency lifted...
