ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas

Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shoppers stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the entire Rockford area now under a winter storm warning, local shoppers are flocking to hardware stores to stock up on snow shovels.  “We’ll probably sell 20 [shovels] a day for the next few days,” said Scott Nicholson, co-owner of Nicholson Hardware in Rockford. Nicholson says his store usually only moves […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm. Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail. When these things […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
ROCKFORD, IL
Washington Examiner

Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday

(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns

(WIFR) - Winter weather conditions Thursday caused several cities to activate snow emergencies, meaning parking restrictions until streets are clear of snow and ice. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline. The list will be updated as emergencies are lifted:. Rockford, Ill. - Snow emergency lifted...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy