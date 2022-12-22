ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

HEDERA token price analysis: Hbar token price fails the hopes of investors.

HBAR token price is trading below the long-term demand zone of $0.039, as the token continues the bearish rally. The HBAR token price is from a bearish flag and pole pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of HBAR/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00000254 with an...
themarketperiodical.com

COSMOS token price analysis: ATOM token price plunges to the demand zone.

On a daily time scale, the price of the ATOM token is circling close to the demand zone. On a daily time scale, the price of the ATOM token is developing a falling wedge pattern. The price of the ATOM/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.0005325, down 0.98% over the...
themarketperiodical.com

XTZ token price analysis: XTZ token price gives hopes to the bulls.

The XTZ token price is trading at the demand zone on a daily time frame. The XTZ token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of XTZ/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00004723 with a decrease of -0.12% in the past 24 hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy