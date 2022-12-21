ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’

A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
The Week

7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police

Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
Vice

Why Are Students Holding Up This Physics Equation During China’s COVID Protests?

Conscious of the limits of free speech in China, protesters against the country’s COVID curbs are using unconventional symbols to express their discontent—including exclamation marks, blank sheets of white paper, and a physics formula. Hundreds of students gathered at one of China’s top universities in Beijing on Sunday,...
The New York Times

After Mass Protests, China Appears to Back Away From Harsh COVID Rules

In the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, residents returned to work on Thursday for the first time in weeks after COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted. In Chongqing, in the southwest, some residents were no longer required to take regular COVID tests. And in Beijing, a senior health official played down the severity of current omicron variants, a rare move for the government.
US News and World Report

As China Loosens COVID Restrictions, Protesters Fear Retribution

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Late last month, Shanghai resident Pei was one of many people who came out in support of historic protests against China's COVID-19 curbs, including filming several seconds of footage of a man being arrested on a street corner. Almost immediately, Pei said, five or six plainclothes...
US News and World Report

Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sand Hills Express

Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained

During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
BBC

'Israeli women and their Gulf sisters are so similar'

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum describes the first meeting of the forum she co-founded as "how the sisterhood started". Ms Hassan-Nahoum, the Israeli deputy mayor of Jerusalem, is referring to the Gulf-Israel Women's Forum. It was set up back in the autumn of 2020, immediately following the signing of the historic, US-brokered Abraham...
Reuters

Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work

KABUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGO) to stop female employees from coming to work, according to an economy ministry letter, in the latest crackdown on women's freedoms.
Washington Examiner

China slowly emerges from 'zero-COVID' after unprecedented protests

As the Chinese Communist Party eases its draconian "zero-COVID" policies, Chinese citizens appear less than eager to return to normal, pre-COVID life. On Friday, two days after the CCP announced the relaxation of some "zero COVID" policies, the streets of Beijing were mostly deserted, Reuters reported. Many businesses are hesitant...
BBC

The self-proclaimed kingdom that doesn't recognise Germany

In the depths of the countryside in eastern Germany, there's an invisible border. The turrets of an imposing castle loom out of the treetops. A sign on its front door solemnly informs the visitor that they've entered - in effect - a new country. The "Königreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy