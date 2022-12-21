Read full article on original website
Related
Survivor of communist China warns CCP will use 'any means necessary' to end protests before ceding control
Survivor of Mao's revolution Xi Van Fleet described the uprising in China as a 'watershed' moment but fears it won't lead to the CCP's undoing as experts predict.
Dozens of senators warn China of ‘grave consequences’ if it uses violence against protesters
Nearly half of the Senate signed onto a pointed letter to China’s Ambassador in Washington on Friday, warning of “grave consequences” and “extraordinary damage” to Sino-U.S. relations if Beijing carries out violence against recent protesters. The letter, sent to Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang and signed...
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’
A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
Hong Kong leaders announce plans to open border with China next month
Hong Kong's leader announced Saturday the city will re-open its borders with mainland China by mid-January despite surging levels of COVID-19 infections following Beijing's move to drop pandemic restrictions.
China might have seen the stirrings of a revolution with the COVID protests, but the country's youth isn't finished lying flat
Ten days after they started, the protests and shouts of "we won't be slaves, we are citizens" have largely faded to a hum of discontent on Weibo.
7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police
Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
thesource.com
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
Biden admin considering revival of Trump-era policy to place limits on asylum seekers: report
The Biden administration, according to multiple reports, is considering the revival of a Trump-era policy that places limits on which immigrants may claim asylum in America.
Why Are Students Holding Up This Physics Equation During China’s COVID Protests?
Conscious of the limits of free speech in China, protesters against the country’s COVID curbs are using unconventional symbols to express their discontent—including exclamation marks, blank sheets of white paper, and a physics formula. Hundreds of students gathered at one of China’s top universities in Beijing on Sunday,...
After Mass Protests, China Appears to Back Away From Harsh COVID Rules
In the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, residents returned to work on Thursday for the first time in weeks after COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted. In Chongqing, in the southwest, some residents were no longer required to take regular COVID tests. And in Beijing, a senior health official played down the severity of current omicron variants, a rare move for the government.
US News and World Report
As China Loosens COVID Restrictions, Protesters Fear Retribution
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Late last month, Shanghai resident Pei was one of many people who came out in support of historic protests against China's COVID-19 curbs, including filming several seconds of footage of a man being arrested on a street corner. Almost immediately, Pei said, five or six plainclothes...
US News and World Report
Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
Sand Hills Express
Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
Taliban's treatment of women may be crime against humanity: UN experts
GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Taliban's treatment of Afghan women and girls, including their exclusion from parks and gyms as well as schools and universities, may amount to a crime against humanity, a group of U.N. experts said on Friday.
China Reverses COVID Propaganda After Years of Dire Warnings
The Chinese leadership faces a new challenge after a wave of rare anti-government protests brought about meaningful change in policy this week.
BBC
'Israeli women and their Gulf sisters are so similar'
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum describes the first meeting of the forum she co-founded as "how the sisterhood started". Ms Hassan-Nahoum, the Israeli deputy mayor of Jerusalem, is referring to the Gulf-Israel Women's Forum. It was set up back in the autumn of 2020, immediately following the signing of the historic, US-brokered Abraham...
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work
KABUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGO) to stop female employees from coming to work, according to an economy ministry letter, in the latest crackdown on women's freedoms.
Washington Examiner
China slowly emerges from 'zero-COVID' after unprecedented protests
As the Chinese Communist Party eases its draconian "zero-COVID" policies, Chinese citizens appear less than eager to return to normal, pre-COVID life. On Friday, two days after the CCP announced the relaxation of some "zero COVID" policies, the streets of Beijing were mostly deserted, Reuters reported. Many businesses are hesitant...
DHS warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ in pre-holiday terrorism bulletin
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday warned of a “heightened threat environment” across the country in its latest terrorism advisory bulletin, cautioning that the U.S. could see several acts of violence in the coming months. “Our homeland continues to face a heightened threat environment —as we...
BBC
The self-proclaimed kingdom that doesn't recognise Germany
In the depths of the countryside in eastern Germany, there's an invisible border. The turrets of an imposing castle loom out of the treetops. A sign on its front door solemnly informs the visitor that they've entered - in effect - a new country. The "Königreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany)...
Comments / 0