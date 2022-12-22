Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘knocked out’ after veteran heavyweight disrespect
Deontay Wilder disrespected a veteran heavyweight before being planted on the canvas in one of the most debated knockdowns of his career. “The Bronze Bomber” fought Harold Sconiers in 2010 and eventually won via stoppage in four. The victory preserved his record of beating every opponent faced within four rounds.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels Strongly That He's Got A lot To Offer To Anthony Joshua as a Trainer
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. - who now trains fighters such as Chris Eubank Jr. - believes that he's got has a lot to offer as a coach to British superstar Anthony Joshua. Last year, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken after suffering a twelve...
nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
The Ring Magazine
Jermell Charlo suffers broken left hand, title defense vs. Tim Tszyu off
Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and will have to pull out of his defense of the undisputed junior middleweight championship against Tim Tszyu, which was set for January 28 in Las Vegas. Charlo (35-1-1, 19 knockouts) reportedly broke his left hand in two places – between...
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Brushes Off Martin Showing, Says Top Fighters at 140 Will 'Come to Fight'
Teofimo Lopez is convinced his closely contested fight with Sandor Martin was an anomaly. The 140-pound contender and former unified lightweight champion from Brooklyn, New York, thinks he will start displaying a far more dominant version of himself when he goes up against the top contenders and champions in his new weight class.
Audio released of Colby Covington‘s interview with police detectives following alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal
The audio of Colby Covington’s interview with police detectives following the alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal has been released. It all started at UFC 272 in March of this year when Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the welterweight main event. Less than 3 weeks...
MMAmania.com
MMA community reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death at 45
It was with heavy hearts that we reported the news yesterday that legendary The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at the early age of 45 years old. While no cause of death has been shared yet, sources close to Bonnar confirmed the news and then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officially announced his passing around noon ET on Christmas eve.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure
Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Told Former WWE Star He Reminded Him Of The Rock
The Rock is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of the professional wrestling business and he was involved in some legendary feuds during his run with WWE. Triple H was one of The Rock’s biggest rivals and they clashed on many occasions. Former WWE...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Ramirez wants ‘The Big Four’: Teofimo, Tank, Ryan Garcia & Haney
By Brian Webber: Former WBC/WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez says he wants Teofimo Lopez next on March 25th if he’s willing to face him. Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) recently turned down a guaranteed title shot against WBC 140-lb champion Regis Prograis because he was unhappy with the 65-35 purse split, and he’s taken much heat from boxing fans for turning down the shot.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner Approved To Fight For Undisputed Crown; Choi Named 'Champion In Recess' By WBA
Alycia Baumgardner vowed that her next fight would be for the undisputed championship. The WBA has granted that wish, even though it will come without its own champion involved in the process. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that every major title in the junior lightweight division will be at stake for Baumgardner’s...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. On Charlo Calling Out Bivol: “He Needs A F------ Red Nose, He's A Clown”
By and large, Jermall Charlo has remained out of the public eye. With a nagging back injury forcing the WBC middleweight titlist to withdraw from his optional title defense against Maciej Sulecki earlier this year, the 32-year-old is chomping at the bit. Recently, much to the delight of his fans,...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Hector Luis Garcia And Ryan Garcia: “I Don't Think Either One Of Them Is A Complete Fighter”
As most of boxing’s biggest stars are attempting to figure out their 2023 schedule, Gervonta Davis has already lined up the first half of his calendar. First up for the soft-spoken power puncher out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be a showdown against the streaking Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th. Of course, following a banner year, one that included victories over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez, Hector is chomping at the bit.
