Washington, DC

Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘knocked out’ after veteran heavyweight disrespect

Deontay Wilder disrespected a veteran heavyweight before being planted on the canvas in one of the most debated knockdowns of his career. “The Bronze Bomber” fought Harold Sconiers in 2010 and eventually won via stoppage in four. The victory preserved his record of beating every opponent faced within four rounds.
nodq.com

WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police

On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
The Ring Magazine

Jermell Charlo suffers broken left hand, title defense vs. Tim Tszyu off

Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and will have to pull out of his defense of the undisputed junior middleweight championship against Tim Tszyu, which was set for January 28 in Las Vegas. Charlo (35-1-1, 19 knockouts) reportedly broke his left hand in two places – between...
bodyslam.net

Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed

Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
MMAmania.com

MMA community reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death at 45

It was with heavy hearts that we reported the news yesterday that legendary The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at the early age of 45 years old. While no cause of death has been shared yet, sources close to Bonnar confirmed the news and then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officially announced his passing around noon ET on Christmas eve.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure

Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Told Former WWE Star He Reminded Him Of The Rock

The Rock is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of the professional wrestling business and he was involved in some legendary feuds during his run with WWE. Triple H was one of The Rock’s biggest rivals and they clashed on many occasions. Former WWE...
BoxingNews24.com

Jose Ramirez wants ‘The Big Four’: Teofimo, Tank, Ryan Garcia & Haney

By Brian Webber: Former WBC/WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez says he wants Teofimo Lopez next on March 25th if he’s willing to face him. Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) recently turned down a guaranteed title shot against WBC 140-lb champion Regis Prograis because he was unhappy with the 65-35 purse split, and he’s taken much heat from boxing fans for turning down the shot.
ringsidenews.com

Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis On Hector Luis Garcia And Ryan Garcia: “I Don't Think Either One Of Them Is A Complete Fighter”

As most of boxing’s biggest stars are attempting to figure out their 2023 schedule, Gervonta Davis has already lined up the first half of his calendar. First up for the soft-spoken power puncher out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be a showdown against the streaking Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th. Of course, following a banner year, one that included victories over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez, Hector is chomping at the bit.
