STREATOR – A Red Cross Smoke Detector that was installed by Streator Firefighters as part of a community safety program has been credited with saving a life. Around 4:45 AM on Wednesday the Streator Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Oakley Avenue for a house fire. The resident called 911 after being alerted by the smoke detector. The fire was brought under control in under 30 minutes. The resident was treated and released at the scene by paramedics, and no other injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss after suffering heavy fire damage.

STREATOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO