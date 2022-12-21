Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: EH,APTV,MSI
Technology stocks were edging lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.4%. In company news, EHang Holdings (EH) shares dropped 8.2% after Friday saying the Qingdao West Coast New Area in Shandong province has acquired a $10...
NASDAQ
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
NASDAQ
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
NASDAQ
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
NASDAQ
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole...
NASDAQ
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
NASDAQ
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood wasn't buying a lot of stocks earlier this month, but she's been picking up the pace lately. The co-founder, CEO, and principal stock picker of Ark Invest publishes her daily transactions. We know what Ark Invest bought -- and what it sold -- on Thursday. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX),...
NASDAQ
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
NASDAQ
Why ATN International Stock Was Leaping Higher This Week
Niche telecom company ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) attracted much interest this week. As a result, its share price was up by nearly 16% week to date as of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A hefty dividend raise was the action that shined the spotlight on the stock.
NASDAQ
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Stock?
Investors in Newtek Business Services Corp. NEWT need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a Trending Stock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +8.1% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Why Blucora Stock Surged 10.6% Higher This Week
Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is Harmonic (HLIT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Harmonic (HLIT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Matrix Service (MTRX) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Forestar Group (FOR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Guidewire's (GWRE) Cloud Platform Selected by Peace Hills
Guidewire Software GWRE has announced that its Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud has been selected by a property and casualty insurance company — Peace Hills General Insurance Company. Peace Hills selected Guidewire Cloud to power its core systems and enhance its ability to engage with policyholders and brokers, adapt...
Comments / 0