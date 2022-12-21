ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
NASDAQ

Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: EH,APTV,MSI

Technology stocks were edging lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.4%. In company news, EHang Holdings (EH) shares dropped 8.2% after Friday saying the Qingdao West Coast New Area in Shandong province has acquired a $10...
NASDAQ

You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises

Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry

Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
NASDAQ

Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
NASDAQ

This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?

The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
NASDAQ

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole...
NASDAQ

What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy

Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
NASDAQ

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood wasn't buying a lot of stocks earlier this month, but she's been picking up the pace lately. The co-founder, CEO, and principal stock picker of Ark Invest publishes her daily transactions. We know what Ark Invest bought -- and what it sold -- on Thursday. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX),...
NASDAQ

Why ATN International Stock Was Leaping Higher This Week

Niche telecom company ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) attracted much interest this week. As a result, its share price was up by nearly 16% week to date as of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A hefty dividend raise was the action that shined the spotlight on the stock.
NASDAQ

Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Stock?

Investors in Newtek Business Services Corp. NEWT need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ

Here is What to Know Beyond Why AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a Trending Stock

AGNC Investment (AGNC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +8.1% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ

Why Blucora Stock Surged 10.6% Higher This Week

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.
NASDAQ

Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Is Harmonic (HLIT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Harmonic (HLIT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ

Matrix Service (MTRX) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ

Should Value Investors Buy Forestar Group (FOR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ

Guidewire's (GWRE) Cloud Platform Selected by Peace Hills

Guidewire Software GWRE has announced that its Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud has been selected by a property and casualty insurance company — Peace Hills General Insurance Company. Peace Hills selected Guidewire Cloud to power its core systems and enhance its ability to engage with policyholders and brokers, adapt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy