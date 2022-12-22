Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
General Electric (GE) Arm, NTPC Sign MOU on Decarbonization
General Electric’s GE subsidiary, GE Power India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NTPC Ltd., an Indian central public sector undertaking engaged in electricity generation and related activities. The agreement is aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of NTPC’s existing coal-fired power plants. The agreement helps...
North Sea gas could be the next source for hydrogen
Partners will split natural gas apart to yield hydrogen while capturing any of the subsequent carbon emissions.
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
5 companies win California offshore wind energy leases with $757 million in bids
The winners were announced after 30 rounds of bidding in the two-day auction.
maritime-executive.com
Shipping Hub to Be Launched in Danish Hirtshals Port for CCS Project
A consortium of Scandinavia companies is launching an effort to establish a Danish hub for the export of CO2 produced while manufacturing biogas as part of a pioneering project for the storage of CO2 using wells reaching the sandstone below the seafloor. The Greenport Scandinavia project is designed to support the CCS Project Greensand, which received its license this week as Denmark’s first carbon storage program. The project is preparing for a pilot program of injections of CO2 for storage by early 2023 and expects to be operating at scale by 2025.
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
kalkinemedia.com
Lithium Australia’s (ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream features on WWF Renewable Scorecard
As Australia makes serious strides to become a renewable energy superpower, a great amount of battery waste across the nation is expected. Let us explore how Envirostream is faring on the fronts of recycling and the circular economy. Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Australia Limited...
csengineermag.com
Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector
Sulzer Chemtech is strengthening its collaboration with Blue Planet to continue developing their highly innovative carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology. The two companies are working together to commercialize a ground-breaking mineralization process that permanently sequesters carbon emissions captured from emissions-heavy industries in aggregate form, which can then be used to offset the CO2 footprint of cement, producing carbon-negative concrete. The new strategic agreement builds on Sulzer Chemtech’s and Blue Planet’s technical collaboration, launched in 2021, and includes investment from Sulzer in Blue Planet’s latest funding round.
EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025. But what...
Aviation International News
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
ship-technology.com
MAN Energy and Anglo-Eastern form innovation alliance
The entities will exchange data and knowledge on engine performance, maintenance and daily operations. MAN Energy Solutions has entered an innovation partnership with Anglo-Eastern Ship Management that will focus on digital solutions and industry insights. Under the cooperation agreement, the entities will exchange data and knowledge on the daily operation...
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
myscience.org
New tech’s potential to significantly reduce energy storage costs
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering ,...
globalspec.com
Store4Build project to advance thermal energy storage tech
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Building Technologies Office is funding the Store4Build project to spur development of thermal energy storage (TES) technologies for buildings. Research participants U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), U.S. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) and U.S. Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) will advance energy storage in materials such as water or salt hydrates instead of as electrical energy.
SAP to stop developing new functions for Business ByDesign software -Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Software maker SAP (SAPG.DE) will not develop any new functions for its Business ByDesign software for small and medium-sized firms from the second quarter of 2023, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
Tracking CO2 emissions from space could help support climate agreements
The central objective of the Paris Agreement is to limit Earth's warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but preferably below 1.5 degrees.
