A consortium of Scandinavia companies is launching an effort to establish a Danish hub for the export of CO2 produced while manufacturing biogas as part of a pioneering project for the storage of CO2 using wells reaching the sandstone below the seafloor. The Greenport Scandinavia project is designed to support the CCS Project Greensand, which received its license this week as Denmark’s first carbon storage program. The project is preparing for a pilot program of injections of CO2 for storage by early 2023 and expects to be operating at scale by 2025.

15 DAYS AGO