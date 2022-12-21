Read full article on original website
Related
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Battles Storm Elliott With $85M-Plus as Other Holiday Movies Get Iced
A brutal weather system named Storm Elliott is taking the merriment out of holiday moviegoing at the North American box office. The bomb cyclone has brought freezing temperatures, high winds, snow and ice to a wide swath of the country. Traditionally, the Christmas corridor is one of the most lucrative times of the year for Hollywood studios and theater owners. This year is an exception, between Storm Elliott and ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the flu and the RSV virus. More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: Hollywood and Theaters on Storm Watch as Brutal Weather Strikes Much of CountryDesigning Margot Robbie's...
Jamie Lee Curtis Isn’t Thrilled by the “Nepo Baby” Discourse
As the year begins to wind down, a particular aspect of online discourse is ramping up — which is to say, heated debate over the presence of “nepo babies” in the entertainment industry. Vulture dedicated an array of features to the subject — and discussed the permutations of the category, which encompasses everyone from Margaret Qualley to the guys from Please Don’t Destroy.
Comments / 0