Morrissey keeps producing, schedule grind continues, and more!. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 setback to the Bruins in Boston last night and have now dropped their last two road games, but both were one goal setbacks. A fantastic start was needed against the Bruins and that is what they gave head coach Rick Bowness. Tonight, Winnipeg must stay out of the penalty box and do much better in the faceoff circle. Their three consecutive penalties against the Bruins took away all of their momentum that they had built taking a 2-0 lead in the opening 20. Winnipeg went 19-for-53 in that department against Boston. Washington is 22nd in the NHL in faceoffs.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO