Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
Red Sox Listening To Offers On Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Related
NHL
MTL@DAL: Game Recap
DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Roman Josi Makes History
Preds Captain Sets New Franchise Points Record and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators are riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1) into the holiday break, and they have plenty to celebrate. From record-breaking performances to returns from injury and more, get caught up on all the latest happenings from the past week:
NHL
Andersson scores in OT, Flames defeat Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Rasmus Andersson scored at 2:24 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Flames (16-12-7), who went 3-0-1 on a four-game road trip.
NHL
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Canucks
Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers take on the Canucks at Rogers Place. The Oilers host the Canucks at 7:00 p. m. MT on Friday night at Rogers Place before heading off for a brief Christmas Break. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win
Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Arizona plays next on Tuesday against Colorado. The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers look to 'reset' during break after loss to Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers are hoping to use the NHL's holiday break as a chance to reset and recharge following a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday. With the loss, Florida enters the break at 15-16-4. "It's going to be huge," Panthers...
NHL
Caps Host Jets
With a three-game winning streak and eight wins in their last nine, Caps finish a set of back-to-backs when Winnipeg visits on Friday night. December 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. Time: 7:00 p.m. TV: NBCSW. Radio: Capitals Radio 24/7, 106.7 The Fan. Winnipeg Jets (21-11-1) Washington Capitals...
NHL
Top storylines that shaped NHL in 2022
History was absolutely made across the NHL in 2022. It was a year that featured frigid temperatures, women continuing to rise in NHL ranks, a 60-goal scorer, a rivalry renewed, a young defenseman filling up his trophy mantle, Slovakian history at the NHL Draft, a blockbuster trade, the ironman streak falling twice, and an 800-goal scorer.
NHL
Ovechkin makes life miserable for goalies on road to 802 goals
Capitals forward has scored on 166 netminders while chasing down Howe, Gretzky. Goalies don't like ending up on wrong side of history. Jake Oettinger made that clear after preventing Washington Captials forward Alex Ovechkin from scoring Dec. 15, keeping him at 800 goals, one shy of Gordie Howe for second on the NHL all-time goal list.
NHL
Four Canes Prospects To Play In 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
RALEIGH, NC. - The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is set to kick off its pool play on Monday and once again the Carolina Hurricanes will be well-represented with prospects. The annual competition that hosts the world's best Under-20 players will be held in Canada for a third consecutive year...
NHL
Hintz scores twice, helps Stars rally past Canadiens
DALLAS -- Roope Hintz scored twice, and the Dallas Stars rallied for a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center on Friday. Jason Robertson had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars (20-9-6), who trailed 2-0 before scoring four straight goals. Dallas is...
NHL
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their schedule before Christmas on Friday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. The forward lines and defence pairings looked status quo from Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars that was earned in large part to the immediate chemistry of the forward units.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Head to Holiday Break After 3-2 OT Loss to Flames
The Ducks battled the divison rival Calgary Flames for 62-plus minutes in the club's finale before the holiday break, but Rasmus Andersson scored the game-winning goal in overtime, giving the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory tonight at Honda Center. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-22-4...
NHL
Heika's Take: Johnston, Hintz push Stars to third period comeback win
The Stars have talked all season about finding different ways to win hockey games, and they discovered another on Friday. Dallas rallied back from a 2-0 deficit on the strength of three power play goals and took a 4-2 win over the Montréal Canadiens. The game was important for...
NHL
What AFC Bournemouth Fans Can Expect From a Bill Foley-Owned Team
On June 22, 2016, when the National Hockey League formally approved Bill Foley's bid for an expansion team in Las Vegas, fans in the city had every reason to wonder: what kind of owner will he be?. Just six-and-a-half years later, as Foley's purchase of AFC Bournemouth has been approved...
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
Dollar Loan Center Goalden Minute Reaches $10,000 for Tonight's VGK Game
VEGAS (December 23, 2022) - Dollar Loan Center's text-to-win Goalden Minute contest has reached $10,000 for the first time for tonight's Vegas Golden Knights game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena. Fans in attendance can enter the Goalden Minute by texting a code word provided on Knight Tron...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ WSH
Morrissey keeps producing, schedule grind continues, and more!. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 setback to the Bruins in Boston last night and have now dropped their last two road games, but both were one goal setbacks. A fantastic start was needed against the Bruins and that is what they gave head coach Rick Bowness. Tonight, Winnipeg must stay out of the penalty box and do much better in the faceoff circle. Their three consecutive penalties against the Bruins took away all of their momentum that they had built taking a 2-0 lead in the opening 20. Winnipeg went 19-for-53 in that department against Boston. Washington is 22nd in the NHL in faceoffs.
Comments / 0