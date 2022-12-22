Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast | Frigid tonight, flurries possible Monday as we warm above freezing!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Under lots of sunshine, temperatures climbed above the freezing mark across much of North Georgia earlier today. Atlanta topped-out at 37° just before 4 p.m. Now that the sun has set, temperatures are tumbling. Another hard freeze is in the forecast tonight. Actual...
Dismal weather turns more hopeful for upcoming holiday weekend
While the back-to-back holiday weekends are only a week apart, metro Atlanta’s weather conditions for the celebrations w...
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some
EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents woke up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Power restored to 120,000 Georgia residents after arctic blast
Georgia Power teams are in the field this morning working to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely low temperatures and severe, high winds that brought down trees causing downed powerlines and interrupting service to customers overnight. Damage and outages are primarily concentrated in North Georgia and...
FIRST ALERT | Cold weather keeps a grip on North Georgia!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures are tumbling across North Georgia this evening. Waiting up for Santa? Grab an extra blanket. Another bitterly cold night is in the First Alert Forecast. Mid-evening temperatures are in the upper teens and lower 20s across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory remains...
GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. Due to the extreme weather conditions, GDOT closed the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes...
Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure
Since spotting pictures online of frozen Georgia waterfalls, I’ve been waiting for a prolonged Georgia cold snap to explore our own nearby winter waterfall wonderlands. But while it seems that Mother Nature isn't always cooperative with the idea, all it takes is a few hours of below freezing weather to transform some of Georgia's tallest waterfalls into a classic winter scene.
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
Christmas Day: Wind chill advisory until 11 a.m., abnormally low temperatures through Monday
The National Weather Service wind chill advisory for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia continues through 11 a.m. this morning, Christmas Day. The abnormally low temperatures will continue through tomorrow. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is...
Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
Do's and don'ts of dealing with bitter sub-freezing weather in Georgia
ATLANTA — Before heading out to shop for last minute gifts, you’ll want to make sure your tank is full of gas, you have antifreeze, and you are stocked up on items like water, blankets and snacks just in case you get stranded while out. Although GDOT is...
Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst
ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. Brittany Carter, a resident at MAA Brookwood, told FOX 5 she had to place buckets all over her apartment...
Georgia wakes up to bitterly cold weather, downed trees and power outages
Georgians awoke to freezing temperatures Friday morning and began assessing damages from the wind, rain, and freezing temperatures. Here are some reports from around Georgia on the impact of the arctic blast. Columbia County. In Columbia County, about 3,000 residents are without power due to multiple downed trees and power...
AAA technicians busy installing car batteries due to cold snap
ATLANTA — “Twenty-four different batteries on this car and we’re ready to install right away,” said Evron Brown. Brown with AAA said that’s exactly what he’s been doing all day on Friday. “The cold can get into the batteries, that’s really low on cell capacity; it will affect that battery.”
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Over 150 million Americans Impacted By Arctic Blast, How To Protect Your Home And Stay Warm
Over 150 million Americans are being impacted as a severe arctic blast makes it way across the nation. While some states in the Midwest is experiencing temperatures below 30 degrees, the Northeast and South is enduring temperatures in the single digits. In Georgia, the frigid temperatures and high winds have...
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
