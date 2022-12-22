ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Georgia Sun

When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some

EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents woke up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT | Cold weather keeps a grip on North Georgia!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures are tumbling across North Georgia this evening. Waiting up for Santa? Grab an extra blanket. Another bitterly cold night is in the First Alert Forecast. Mid-evening temperatures are in the upper teens and lower 20s across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory remains...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. Due to the extreme weather conditions, GDOT closed the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes...
ATLANTA, GA
DeanLand

Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure

Since spotting pictures online of frozen Georgia waterfalls, I’ve been waiting for a prolonged Georgia cold snap to explore our own nearby winter waterfall wonderlands. But while it seems that Mother Nature isn't always cooperative with the idea, all it takes is a few hours of below freezing weather to transform some of Georgia's tallest waterfalls into a classic winter scene.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
WJBF

Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst

ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. Brittany Carter, a resident at MAA Brookwood, told FOX 5 she had to place buckets all over her apartment...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA

