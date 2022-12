FARMINGTON − Coming off the heels of a 51-point blowout win earlier in the week on the road over Navajo Prep, the Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team have a dominant edge in both the latest MaxPreps poll and the New Mexico coaches poll. Entering the final week of the calendar year, the Lady Broncos (10-0) are not only the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state according to MaxPreps, but currently are the fourth best...

