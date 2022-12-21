ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
WDBJ7.com

57-year-old out reported missing of Fairfax Co. found safe

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
SILVER SPRING, MD
ffxnow.com

Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested

A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford

Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
STAFFORD, VA
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from parking lot in Rockville

Rockville police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a parking lot Friday morning, December 23, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen from a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Rockville Pike at 9:30 AM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police

A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
ACCOKEEK, MD
WUSA9

'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

Loudoun lawyer is a master in competitive axe throwing

Like most attorneys, Suzanne Bassett flings a heavy satchel over her shoulder when she leaves her office for the day. But sometimes Suzie, as her friends call her, isn’t simply carrying a big load of case files to review. “You never know what a woman has in her bag,”...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

