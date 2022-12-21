Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Man Dies Falling Through Pond on Christmas Eve in Prince William County
A man is dead after falling through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Prince William County, authorities say. Rescue personnel responded to a water rescue in the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont neighborhood of Haymarket, Virginia, at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Prince William County police spokesperson.
WTOP
Prince William Co. police say man dead after falling through frozen pond
A man has died after falling through ice in a Virginia pond on Saturday night. It happened at a golf club near Erinblair Loop and Piedmont Vista Drive in Haymarket, Virginia, around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Prince William County police told WTOP. Several people at the Piedmont Club Golf...
57-year-old Fairfax woman last seen Friday found safe, state police say
Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult" alert on behalf of Fairfax County police after a 57-year-old was last seen Friday.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
WDBJ7.com
57-year-old out reported missing of Fairfax Co. found safe
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...
Cooking food blamed for fire that displaced 2, left firefighter with minor injury in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Prince William County FIre Marshal’s Office said food left cooking while unattended started a fire in the Dale City area Friday that put an adult and a child out of their home. The fire started in a house in the 6000 block of Fox Den Ct., which […]
Fatal Christmas Fall Through Icy Pond Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Prince William
A 19-year-old men fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Fire and rescue officials found the man in a pond near the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont community in Haymarket just before 10 p.m., police tell Daily Voice.
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of food delivery driver in Prince George's County
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — A food delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday after two teenagers pointed a gun at the driver in Landover, Maryland. Two teenagers pulled out a gun and demanded the delivery driver's car in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive around 8:30 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.
Christmas Day fire strikes mobile home in Stafford County
Three people were left without a home Christmas Day after a house fire in Stafford County.
Driver dead, passengers hurt after car crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday after a car overturned, crossed an intersection, and hit a pole. The wreck took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Brand Road and Sligo Avenue and began when the car crossed the median […]
Sheriff: Teen charged after driving 108 mph in 40 mph zone in Stafford County
STAFFORD, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in September of 2022. A 17-year-old who was caught driving 108 mph has been charged in Stafford County on Wednesday, authorities said. A Deputy Sheriff sergeant observed a Ford Mustang traveling...
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
ffxnow.com
Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested
A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
fredericksburg.today
Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford
Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
Woman struck and killed attempting to cross the road in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives continue to investigate after a 72-year-old person was killed in a crash in Fairfax County Wednesday night. The crash happened at 6:40 p.m. at Richmond Highway and Beacon Hill Road in the Groveton area. The pedestrian, Kim Hampton, was attempting to cross the southbound...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from parking lot in Rockville
Rockville police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a parking lot Friday morning, December 23, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen from a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Rockville Pike at 9:30 AM.
fox5dc.com
4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings. On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. Sean Franklin Mills (l) of...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police
A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
theburn.com
Loudoun lawyer is a master in competitive axe throwing
Like most attorneys, Suzanne Bassett flings a heavy satchel over her shoulder when she leaves her office for the day. But sometimes Suzie, as her friends call her, isn’t simply carrying a big load of case files to review. “You never know what a woman has in her bag,”...
Comments / 0