Mike Brown pleased with areas of improvement following Kings 134-120 win over Lakers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown gives his thoughts about Wednesday’s 134-120 victory over the Lakers, the consecutive 20 rebound games from Domantas Sabonis, his triple-double, the late ejection of De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento’s improvements from the loss to the Hornets and how Keegan Murray may have broken the defensive player of the game necklace.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0