Sacramento, CA

Mike Brown pleased with areas of improvement following Kings 134-120 win over Lakers

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQD4W_0jr5G1VJ00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown gives his thoughts about Wednesday’s 134-120 victory over the Lakers, the consecutive 20 rebound games from Domantas Sabonis, his triple-double, the late ejection of De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento’s improvements from the loss to the Hornets and how Keegan Murray may have broken the defensive player of the game necklace.

