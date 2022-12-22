Read full article on original website
Merry Katemas! The royal family bundled up in their best churchgoing outfits for a Christmas Day service on their Sandringham, England estate yesterday — and Kate Middleton looked full of holiday cheer in shades of green. The Princess of Wales, 40, brought back an old favorite coat dress by Alexander McQueen for the occasion, wearing a long style with flap pockets that she previously sported at three different events in 2020. Underneath, she kept her recent penchant for monochromatic looks going, appearing to wear the same green ribbed Mango dress she chose for a visit to a children’s center last month. The royal...
Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the "Mean Girls" alum would announce a "Falling for Christmas" sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The "Freaky Friday" star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
King Charles III evoked memories Sunday of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay.
King Charles III has picked an important location for his Christmas address. The British monarch, 74, has filmed his first-ever holiday speech as King of the United Kingdom and with it has paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Specifically, King Charles has chosen to give the annual well wish from St. George's Chapel in Windsor, a location "which has unique Royal associations," according to the Royal Family Twitter account.
