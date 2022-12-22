ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer Warns Investors Not to Repeat This Year's Mistakes When It Comes to Tech Stocks

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors to exercise caution when approaching mega-cap tech stocks that got hammered this year. "If we see these stocks creeping back up to their old levels. … Let's remember that prices do matter, and we don't want to get burned the next time they go too high," he said.
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'

"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Communication Services Stocks for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer offered investors a list of three communications services stocks that are buys in an otherwise “untouchable” group. The communication services sector, one of 11 in the S&P 500, includes classic telecommunications companies, media and entertainment companies and some large internet companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

