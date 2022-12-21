Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Edna Karr DE Jonathan Bax is ready to go 'where his feet are going to be'
It was a difficult summer for Karr defensive end Jonathan Bax as he wrestled with his choices for a college future. But those anxious moments of uncertainty gave way to celebration on Wednesday as Bax and Karr two teammates made their college selections on early National Signing Day. Bax, a...
Three Karr Cougars – Bax, Richard, Spincer – sign to play college football
Three student-athletes from Edna Karr High School inked their athletic and academic commitments on Wednesday for National Signing Day.
KNOE TV8
Two Neville stars staying in-state for college ball
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - District 2-4A defensive MVP, Matthew Fobbs-White signs his name on the dotted lines to play for the Tulane Green Wave. The bruising defensive end finished with 40 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, 5-star tackle Lance Heard is also staying in-state to join former teammate Will Campbell on the Tigers offensive line.
theadvocate.com
Jeff Duncan: The Honey Badger does care, and his helping hand is making a difference in New Orleans
On a Tuesday night in early December, Tyrann Mathieu visited the Son of a Saint Center in Mid-City for a special occasion. Inside the renovated icehouse that Son of Saint now calls home, 10 families gathered for what they thought was a holiday dinner in the center’s dining hall.
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
whereyat.com
Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana
There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
NOLA.com
Here are the coldest days in New Orleans history. Will 2022 break the record?
Cold? Yes. A record cold? No. The National Weather Service forecasts that the polar vortex now pushing toward southeast Louisiana will sink temperatures as low as 23 degrees Friday night. Residents are moving to protect their pets, outdoor plants and exposed water pipes. In New Orleans, the average low in...
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
NOLA.com
Steve Cannizaro, Times-Picayune reporter known for big heart, sense of humor, dies at 71
Steven Cannizaro, a former Times-Picayune reporter with a wry sense of humor, a wide range of interests and a talent for imposing order onto a complex story, died Monday at his Chalmette home. He was 71. No cause of death has been established, his wife, Joan Cannizaro, said, but he...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
ALOHA COURT 703: $262,000, Everett Leonard Bond and Patricia Cooke Bond to Jeffrey Schilling and Emily Beck Schilling. ALOHA COURT 717: $228,300, Peggy L. Sholar to Ryan C. Johnston and Hannah M. Johnston. EAGLE ST. 73433: $12,000, Ernesto Abdo and Ramona M. Abdo to Walter Noe Hernandez, Jose Carlos Mendoza...
theadvocate.com
Looking to spice up your Christmas playlist? Give these Louisiana songs a spin
Tired of hearing the same old Christmas tunes? Great as the classics often are, there are hundreds more fun holiday songs that tend to fly under the radar and languish in relative, and undeserved, obscurity. Given Louisiana's rich musical history, it's no surprise that there are plenty of local gems...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
wwno.org
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
NOLA.com
Harvest Midstream to buy old Phillips 66 refinery in Plaquemines Parish
Harvest Midstream, a private crude oil and natural gas transportation and storage company, has struck a tentative deal to buy the old Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Plaquemines Parish, which the oil and energy giant closed in November 2021 and turned into a storage terminal this summer. The acquisition is...
Two shot in at busy intersection in New Orleans East
Two people were shot this afternoon at the corner of Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards, according to NOPD. The victims are a male and a female, each sustaining gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
theadvocate.com
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching for miles through the...
