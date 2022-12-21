ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

KNOE TV8

Two Neville stars staying in-state for college ball

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - District 2-4A defensive MVP, Matthew Fobbs-White signs his name on the dotted lines to play for the Tulane Green Wave. The bruising defensive end finished with 40 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, 5-star tackle Lance Heard is also staying in-state to join former teammate Will Campbell on the Tigers offensive line.
MONROE, LA
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana

There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
ALBANY, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

