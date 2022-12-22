Read full article on original website
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again
Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
Fans Are Shocked By Simon Cowell's New Appearance, But He's Been Open About His Weight Loss Journey For Awhile
Fans have been giving their two cents on Simon Cowell, who's been discussing his health for some time now.
Fans React To Sharon Osbourne’s Appearance After Reported Plastic Surgery: 'Why Can’t Celebrities Just Age Naturally'
Sharon Osbourne has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns among her fans, as she looked completely unrecognizable in some recent paparazzi pictures that were taken of her and her son Jack Osbourne, 37, his fiancée Aree Gearhart, 31 and their five-month-old daughter Maple in Los Angeles over the weekend. Sharon...
Meghan Markle said she wasn't treated like a Black woman until she went to the UK where it was made an 'issue'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said that racism in the UK is a large part of the reason they chose to step away from royal life.
What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note
Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage
Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
The View’s Sunny Hostin shocks fans as she puts ‘stupid’ son, 20, on blast on live TV & shares details about his life
THE View’s Sunny Hostin has put her 20-year-old son on blast by sharing personal details about his dating life on live TV. The host, 54, has revealed she recently ran off one of her son Gabriel’s dates for a very specific reason, and fans have become both shocked and furious.
These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more
Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says
Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood
The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
Shocked Pat Sajak Drops Cards After Contestant's Awkward Comment
Wheel Of Fortune might seem easy at times, but it can be immensely difficult for contestants on the stage playing it for real. This has been made evident time and time again by players missing easy puzzles or making costly mistakes or just not doing well at the game. Well...
Feuding Prince William and Prince Harry swap Christmas gifts — but not for each other
The deepening feud between Britain’s royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry — amid outrage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries — won’t mean fewer goodies under the Christmas tree for their nieces and nephews. Despite the frosty lack of holiday cheer among the adults, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have dispatched gifts to the Prince of Wales’ children George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, the Sunday Times of London reported. William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, will ship Christmas presents to California for the Sussexes’ toddlers, 3-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet, 18 months. But there will be no gift exchange between the adults, friends said.
Selena Gomez gets emotional about video saying she was ‘always skinny’ while dating Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez is looking back at her relationship with Justin Bieber, in response to a viral video that focused on how the singer was “always skinny” while dating Justin, seemingly referring to her health struggles at the time. The video shows different photos of Selena at the time...
Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family
Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
Lili Wears Sweet Hand-Me-Down from Big Brother Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show
Lilibet Diana was spotted sporting an adorable accessory that Archie wore during the family's time in Canada Something looks familiar about Lilibet Diana's pom-pom hat! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an unprecedented glimpse into their personal lives with volume one of Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's story wouldn't be complete without their two children — son Archie, 3 ½, and daughter Lilibet, 1 ½ — who make adorable cameos throughout the three episodes. In one home video, Meghan feeds the family's chickens in their...
