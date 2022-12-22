Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
KATU.com
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
KATU.com
Ice and snow melt as new storm approaches PNW, bringing wind, rain - and warmer temps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Christmas Day brought warmer temperatures through the Willamette Valley area, thawing out the immobilizing ice and snow. However, although the snow will continue to disappear, a new storm is approaching the Pacific Northwest. A strong winter tempest is taking shape in the Pacific Ocean, with the...
KATU.com
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
KATU.com
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
KATU.com
Snow slide blocks SR-14 west of Hood River Bridge, I-84 reopens in Columbia Gorge
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A snow slide has SR-14 closed near White Salmon on Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. WSDOT reported the slide at about 1:15 p.m. after winter weather continued to sweep the Columbia River Gorge Saturday. The state highway is closed between milepost...
KATU.com
Interstate 84 reopens in the Columbia River Gorge after icy winter storm
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 reopened from Troutdale to Hood River through the Columbia River Gorge after icy conditions continued to keep it shut down for nearly two days. Truck drivers and other travelers have been stranded along the side of the road waiting for it to reopen since...
KATU.com
Family wakes to find car abandoned in front yard after icy weather crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family woke up Friday to find a car in their front lawn, and they have no idea who it belongs to or how it got there. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car showed up on the North Bethany area lawn after a winter storm covered Western Oregon in ice.
KATU.com
Toxic bacteria near tourist destination giving hikers swimmer's itch, Utah officials say
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Utah's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. Thursday's announcement came two weeks after a Utah man contracted swimmer's itch following a visit to the...
KATU.com
California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping charge
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police arrested a California man on several charges, including 1st degree kidnapping. On Friday morning, dispatchers received a text-to-911 message from a woman who said she had been kidnapped and was being held against her will. Dispatchers communicated with the victim via text and...
Comments / 0