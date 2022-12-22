Alma Center native Paige Stuckey has been named the new Director of the Black River Falls Boys and Girls Club. According to the BGC of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Stuckey has a background in Leadership Development and was drawn to the organization because of its involvement within…and positive impact on…the Black River Community. She is the mom of two boys and three dogs. Stuckey looks forward to her new role…noting that working with youth is a great way to get a glimpse at the potential of our future, the new innovations we can expect, and the opportunity to learn from the vast imaginations youth possess.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO