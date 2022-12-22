Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
A Mondovi family works to raise funds and awareness for rare genetic disorder research
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - One Mondovi family is working hard to help raise funds and awareness for research of a rare genetic disorder impacting one of their own. Crosby Williams, 4, is living with creatine transporter deficiency. The beloved child’s health took a turn in the Summer of 2021.
wwisradio.com
AC Native BGC Director
Alma Center native Paige Stuckey has been named the new Director of the Black River Falls Boys and Girls Club. According to the BGC of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Stuckey has a background in Leadership Development and was drawn to the organization because of its involvement within…and positive impact on…the Black River Community. She is the mom of two boys and three dogs. Stuckey looks forward to her new role…noting that working with youth is a great way to get a glimpse at the potential of our future, the new innovations we can expect, and the opportunity to learn from the vast imaginations youth possess.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in La Crosse house fire Saturday evening
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire on Saturday in La Crosse. The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire happened at a home on the 1000 block of Liberty Street on La Crosse’s north side at 6:54 p.m. Saturday. According to a...
Grandfather offers warning after suffering frostbite
MINNEAPOLIS – A grandpa recovering from frostbite cautions others about spending time outside during this NEXT Weather Alert. Jeffrey "Papa" Love is being treated in the burn center at Hennepin Healthcare, where he's been for two weeks. "I had made a mistake, a very serious one," Love said.He spent an extended period of time outside preparing for a move from Spooner, Wisconsin to Minnesota in early December, during single-digit wind chills, when frostbite could set in within 30 minutes. The Navy veteran knew he had work to do and didn't realize how the cold had taken hold."Outside all day. I...
WEAU-TV 13
DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
fox9.com
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
River Falls Journal
Young firefighter graduates from Chippewa Valley Technical College
Madeline Avery knew at a young age she wanted to be a helper. At age 16, in her junior year at Mondovi High School, she enrolled in a high school academy at Chippewa Valley Technical College. “I discovered my passion for emergency services while taking an EMT class at CVTC,”...
River Falls Journal
Marvin J. Dusek
Marvin Joseph Dusek, age 84 of Pepin, WI and formerly of River Falls, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Eagles Rest in Pepin surrounded by his family. Marvin was born the son of George and Sophie (Cobian) Dusek on March 21, 1938 on his parents farm in the town of Clifton, Pierce County, Wisconsin. He grew up on the farm and played football and baseball for River Falls High School, graduating with the class of 1956. Marv attended UW-River Falls for a while where he played baseball. He served in the Army National Guard.
wizmnews.com
Emma leads baby names at one La Crosse hospital for 2022
The name Emma has become popular again in America, thanks partly to famous women including Emma Thompson and Emma Stone. Mayo Health System says Emma was the top baby name at its La Crosse hospital this year. It was also the number 1 name for newborns at the hospital 10 years ago, in 2012. Violet and Wrenley were tied for second place among names for baby girls. The top boys name at Mayo was Levi, with Hudson and Benjamin tied in second.
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
crown.edu
Distinguished Faculty Award Recipients 2022
The Crown College Faculty listed below were chosen by their colleagues for these awards. The Distinguished Scholarship Award was presented to Dr. Justin Winzenburg (Right), Associate Professor of New Testament and Greek, for demonstrating excellence through the publication of Ephesians and Empire: An Evaluation of the Epistle’s Subversion of Roman Imperial Ideology through the academic publishing company Mohr Siebeck. Dr. Winzenburg also presented his research in a podcast episode featured on “The Two Cities.”
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked. Is this Done?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
Doctor warns to look for signs of 'holiday heart'
MINNEAPOLIS — While you're celebrating the holidays, don't forget about your heart health. More cardiac deaths occur on Christmas than on any other day of the year, according to the American Heart Association. "Holiday heart is often what we call it," said Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, a preventative cardiologist...
fox9.com
Oakdale police officer accused of making harassing phone calls to sovereign citizen under surveillance
OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Oakdale police officer is charged with harassment for allegedly making a series of phone calls while on a surveillance operation, Washington County officials announced on Friday. Officer Charles Nelson, age 41, is accused of using an app to make dozens of anonymous calls while...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22
The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.In an update Saturday...
32nd annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day honors homeless community members who have died
Wednesday, people gathered in La Crosse to remember community members who can be forgotten in the dark. At the 32nd annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, organizers read the names of 26 homeless and formerly homeless community members who've passed away. They say all of them are important.Wednesday, people gathered in La Crosse to remember community members who can be forgotten in the dark. At the 32nd annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, organizers read the names of 26 homeless and formerly homeless community members who've passed away. They say all of them are important.
Comments / 0