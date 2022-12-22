Effective: 2022-12-22 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Franklin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Franklin County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and some travel disruptions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will change to rain by early afternoon. The snow to rain transition will occur first in the valleys and then at higher elevations.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO