NBC New York
How King Charles III's Christmas Speech Pays Tribute to the Queen
King Charles III has picked an important location for his Christmas address. The British monarch, 74, has filmed his first-ever holiday speech as King of the United Kingdom and with it has paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Specifically, King Charles has chosen to give the annual well wish from St. George's Chapel in Windsor, a location "which has unique Royal associations," according to the Royal Family Twitter account.
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the "Mean Girls" alum would announce a "Falling for Christmas" sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The "Freaky Friday" star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
