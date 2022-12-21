Read full article on original website
Toyotaman
1d ago
The negative comments are amazing. How about you show us your place and what you look like so the same can be said of you. Some of have no class at all.
Reply
2
Related
Popculture
Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Massive Life Change
Dog the Bounty Hunter is on the move once again. According to TMZ, Duane Chapman and his new wife, Francie Frane, are leaving Colorado behind and selling the former reality star's mansion in the process. Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter will likely remember the home as the one featured on the A&E reality series.
Popculture
'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Mother Has Died
Bonnie Joan "BJ" Johanssen, the mother of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, died last month. She was 82. Chapman's daughter, Cecily B. Chapman, shared photos from the funeral in Colorado last week. Johanssen, known as BJ to her friends, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Littleton,...
Dog the Bounty Hunter hit with $1.6M in tax liens after failed search for Brian Laundrie
DOG the Bounty Hunter has been hit with over $1.6 million in federal and state tax liens after his failed search for late fugitive Brian Laundrie. The U.S. Sun has exclusively confirmed that the reality star and bounty hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, owes millions in unpaid taxes with debts stretching from Colorado to Hawaii.
Body of Man Who Went Missing While Camping with Friends Found in 'One of the Deadliest Lakes'
Friends of Aamir Ali, 22, told investigators he went on a walk alone during a camping trip at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake in Texas before he disappeared The body of a 22-year-old Houston man was found in a Texas lake after a days-long search. Aamir Ali was camping with friends at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake when he went missing on Friday, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. His brother, Qasim Ali, said that the former University of Houston student was last seen...
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland
According to reports, a man jumped to his death during a visit to Disneyland.
Oklahoma country star dies in his sleep on his own wedding night
Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding on Saturday.His wife Brenda Flint posted a video clip from their wedding and captioned the post: “I don’t understand.”Flint, 37, was based in Tulsa, and grew up in Holdenville.The cause of his death has not yet been determined.His long-time publicist Clif Doyal said to The Oklahoman: “He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just...
This Is The Weirdest Home In Tennessee
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Tennessee.
WATCH: Rare Moment Moose Sheds Both Antlers Filmed on Doorbell Camera
One of the most fascinating traits about cervid species, including deer, elk, and moose, is that their antlers, incredible body structures comprised of bone, cartilage, tissue, skin, nerves, and blood vessels, are shed every single year. This is especially intriguing when you consider the size to which some of these impressive racks grow. However, even more unusual is watching these great animals shed their antlers with your own eyes. In a rare moment caught on a doorbell camera, a moose was seen shedding both of its antlers simultaneously.
'My Horse Disappeared, 8 Years Later We Made a Shocking Discovery'
In an original essay, Shane Adams share the story of losing his beloved horse.
A 37-year-old making $85,000 a year is struggling to find a place to rent or buy in California, and it's a sign of how hard it is to find housing that feels affordable
Brittany Phillips has tried roommates, housing earmarked for people with lower incomes, and moving back in with her mom in a cheaper state: Florida.
House for sale in Las Vegas has some on Twitter saying ‘nope.’ Take a look and see why
The completely renovated home is referred to as “one-of-a-kind” in the listing on Zillow.
Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
Upworthy
Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
Yellowstone Tourist Poses for ‘Cute’ Bison Selfie, and Why are We Not Surprised
It seems that some people will never learn. No matter how many shocking videos go viral of wild animals attacking tourists who get way too close. And, one recent video shows us exactly this as a national park tourist is caught posing for a “cute” selfie beside a massive wild bison at Yellowstone National Park.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
A Texas Woman Found Out She Has The Largest Feet In The World & Struggles To Find Shoes
Texas has a few Guinness World record holders who call the state home, like the world's largest dog. Another Texan, Tanya Herbert, recently joined the esteemed group of titleholders when she gained the official world record of the largest feet on a living female person in October. With an impressive...
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
NewsTalk 95.5
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 15