Colorado State

The negative comments are amazing. How about you show us your place and what you look like so the same can be said of you. Some of have no class at all.

Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Massive Life Change

Dog the Bounty Hunter is on the move once again. According to TMZ, Duane Chapman and his new wife, Francie Frane, are leaving Colorado behind and selling the former reality star's mansion in the process. Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter will likely remember the home as the one featured on the A&E reality series.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Mother Has Died

Bonnie Joan "BJ" Johanssen, the mother of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, died last month. She was 82. Chapman's daughter, Cecily B. Chapman, shared photos from the funeral in Colorado last week. Johanssen, known as BJ to her friends, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Littleton,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
People

Body of Man Who Went Missing While Camping with Friends Found in 'One of the Deadliest Lakes'

Friends of Aamir Ali, 22, told investigators he went on a walk alone during a camping trip at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake in Texas before he disappeared The body of a 22-year-old Houston man was found in a Texas lake after a days-long search.  Aamir Ali was camping with friends at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake when he went missing on Friday, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. His brother, Qasim Ali, said that the former University of Houston student was last seen...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Oklahoma country star dies in his sleep on his own wedding night

Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding on Saturday.His wife Brenda Flint posted a video clip from their wedding and captioned the post: “I don’t understand.”Flint, 37, was based in Tulsa, and grew up in Holdenville.The cause of his death has not yet been determined.His long-time publicist Clif Doyal said to The Oklahoman: “He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rare Moment Moose Sheds Both Antlers Filmed on Doorbell Camera

One of the most fascinating traits about cervid species, including deer, elk, and moose, is that their antlers, incredible body structures comprised of bone, cartilage, tissue, skin, nerves, and blood vessels, are shed every single year. This is especially intriguing when you consider the size to which some of these impressive racks grow. However, even more unusual is watching these great animals shed their antlers with your own eyes. In a rare moment caught on a doorbell camera, a moose was seen shedding both of its antlers simultaneously.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
INDIAN HILLS, CO
