Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BCB Bancorp (BCBP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BCB Bancorp is a member of the Finance sector....
Should Value Investors Buy Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Down 64% in 2022, Is Tesla Stock a Buy for 2023?
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is down in 2022 as CEO Elon Musk has diverted his attention to his acquisition of Twitter. This video will help determine whether investors should buy Tesla stock for 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on...
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dorian LPG (LPG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Dorian LPG is...
Should Value Investors Buy AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood wasn't buying a lot of stocks earlier this month, but she's been picking up the pace lately. The co-founder, CEO, and principal stock picker of Ark Invest publishes her daily transactions. We know what Ark Invest bought -- and what it sold -- on Thursday. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX),...
2 'Boring' Stocks You'll Wish You'd Watched More Closely in 2023
If you've never heard of Workiva (NYSE: WK) or Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), you're probably not alone. Both stocks are relatively lightly covered -- The Wall Street Journal tracks just 11 analysts who cover Workiva, and 17 who cover Tenable. Workiva and Tenable are quintessential quiet achievers. They deliver steady, consistent...
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Belden (BDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Why Blucora Stock Surged 10.6% Higher This Week
Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.
Better Buy: Microsoft Stock vs. Apple Stock
After a challenging year in 2022, stock market investors are interested in adding shares of excellent companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) at lower prices. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 22, 2022. 10 stocks we...
Here's Why Wesco International (WCC) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
7 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Zscaler (ZS) Stock Now
Zscaler ZS is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to vicious macro challenges, ranging from the COVID-led supply crisis and war in Ukraine to rising inflation and interest rate pressure. With the continued fear of the impact of Federal Reserve's aggressively raising interest rate policy, global investors are panicking about getting into the market right now.
