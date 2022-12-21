Read full article on original website
Related
World’s largest crocheted Christmas tree knitted in Portugal
They celebrated yuletide with yarn. The world’s largest crocheted Christmas tree, standing over 55 feet, was crafted by 70 women from ages 11 to 88 in Portugal. A Lisbon residents’ group, The Associação de Moradores Unidos da Apelação, initially embarked on the task as a labor of love — to give its elderly population a reason to leave the house after two years of pandemic isolation. The original plan, to erect a tree around 10 to 13 feet tall, quickly unraveled, and the project ended up setting the Guinness World Record. It broke the previous record of a tree just over 52 feet, crafted in Ecuador. “We never thought this project would be so successful. We initially thought of a small tree … as we realized that there would be many people involved, we advanced … and entered it in the Guinness Book of Records,” the project’s coordinator, Catarina Canelas, told Gaudium Press.
Comments / 0