South Hadley, MA

Cara Murphy '14 appointed head rowing coach

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Mount Holyoke College graduate Cara Murphy '14 has been promoted to head coach of the Lyons rowing team, announced Thursday by Director of Athletics Jodi Canfield. A former standout rower as a Mount Holyoke student-athlete, Murphy has served as assistant coach for the program, as well...
