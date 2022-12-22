(Statewide) -- The cold weather blast expected to hit the state is part of the ongoing La Nina weather pattern that's been impacting Iowa and the rest of the Midwest. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the system has been on an unusual run, as this is the third consecutive winter of La Nina -- what's called a triple stack -- for only the second time since the 1950s. Glisan says the weather pattern keeps the cold air flowing over Iowa and it's expected to fade in the spring in a gradual transition. The impacts of La Nina will likely continue, he says, across the northern hemisphere through December, January and February.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO