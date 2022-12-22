Read full article on original website
Top UNI Assistant Reportedly Nabbed by Iowa State
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, UNI co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton is expected to be hired as the next OL coach at Iowa State. The details of a contract have yet to be released. The soon-to-be hire comes after offensive coordinator Tom Manning and offensive line...
thenexthoops.com
Behind the numbers of Caitlin Clark’s 2000-point milestone
Facing off against Dartmouth on Wednesday, Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark eclipsed 2000 points scored for her career in a game where she posted a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in just 26 minutes on the floor. Clark reached 2000 points scored in just her 75th...
kiwaradio.com
Latest Girls Basketball Poll 12/23/22
3 North Linn 9-0 3 4 Remsen-St. Mary’s 7-0 4 Dropped Out: West Liberty (14), West Lyon (15) Dropped Out: Lewis Central (10)
IHSAA members approve change to football classification for schools
A measure aimed at leveling the playing field for Iowa high schools with greater numbers of socioeconomically disadvantaged students has passed a vote by the member schools of the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
yourfortdodge.com
Blizzard Warning in Portions of Central and Northern Iowa
…Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through. Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to. 50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions. over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural. or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
KGLO News
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Illinois (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Illinois. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Illinois. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, December 22nd, 2022
(Statewide) -- The cold weather blast expected to hit the state is part of the ongoing La Nina weather pattern that's been impacting Iowa and the rest of the Midwest. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the system has been on an unusual run, as this is the third consecutive winter of La Nina -- what's called a triple stack -- for only the second time since the 1950s. Glisan says the weather pattern keeps the cold air flowing over Iowa and it's expected to fade in the spring in a gradual transition. The impacts of La Nina will likely continue, he says, across the northern hemisphere through December, January and February.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
agupdate.com
Iowa farmland prices jump in 2022
Farmland values are up 17% in Iowa. The Iowa State Land Value Survey was released Dec. 13, showing that average farmland values in Iowa are $11,411 per acre as of Nov. 1, 2022, up $1,660 from last year. “This is phenomenal because last year Iowa farmland values rose 29% already,...
weareiowa.com
Dr. Jeff Stein Shares a Tragic Story from Iowa's History
It was one of the deadliest fires in Iowa history, and prompted sweeping changes in the way fire departments train. Shortly after 8 in the morning on December 22nd, 1999, fire broke out in Melissa Cooper's Keokuk apartment, one of three in a century-old two-story house. She was awakened by her 4-year-old son Jacob, who said there was a fire. She and Jacob escaped, and fire fighters soon arrived to put out the fire and rescue Melissa's other three children.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
1380kcim.com
Iowa DNR Encourages Patience From Anglers As Ice Conditions Vary Throughout The State
Now that winter has officially arrived, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers to exercise caution when heading out for ice fishing. According to the DNR, northern Iowa lakes are mostly frozen over, but conditions vary heading southward. Staff recommends a minimum of four inches of quality ice to ice fish and at least five inches to support snowmobiles and ATVs. No ice is 100 percent safe, and fresh ice is generally considered more robust than older ice. The DNR recommends that anglers regularly check conditions on the ice to avoid thin or damaged areas. At a minimum, anglers should have access to hand warmers, ice cleats and picks, life jackets, safety rope, first aid kids, and an extra set of dry clothes. Visit the Iowa DNR website to view the latest ice conditions.
Hallmark Humbug: Iowa Keeps Getting Snubbed By Christmas Movies
We can all agree that Iowa would be the PERFECT setting for a Hallmark movie, right?. AND we all know that there are some amazing places to shoot the formulaic flick right here in the Hawkeye State. Let's set the record straight on something. Some of the greatest and most...
x1071.com
Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
