'Who would have thought we would be in this position today?': Cody Walker reflects on South Sydney career

NRL announce record salary cap increases for 2023 season
The NRL has announced it has increased both the NRL and NRLW salary caps for the 2023 season. The men's salary cap will increase to $12.1 million next year ($9.6m in 2022), whilst the women's cap will grow to $884,000 in 2023 ($350,000 last season). Friday's decision marks a 25...
Carlton's Sam Walsh undergoes surgery, will miss start of 2023 AFL season
Carlton star Sam Walsh has been ruled out for the start of the 2023 AFL season after undergoing surgery on his back. The 22-year-old received a micro-discectomy procedure on Thursday night which involved the removal of a bulging disc portion to relieve pressure on a nerve. Walsh notably missed the...
Tim Tszyu's world title bout on hold after Jermell Charlo injury
Tim Tszyu's shot at a world title has been put on hold, with undisputed champion Jermell Charlo suffering a broken hand. The 28-year-old was set to take on the super welterweight champ in January, but will be forced to wait after Charlo fractured his left hand during training camp. Tszyu...
Collingwood's Jack Crisp and Brody Mihocek deliver early Christmas present with new contract signings
Jack Crisp and Brody Mihocek have delivered an early Christmas present to Collingwood fans, penning new deals before the end of 2022. Crisp - who has won back-to-back Copeland trophies - has turned his back on free agency after signing a three-year contract to stay until the end of 2026.
Sydney Thunder star Fazalhaq Farooqi has contract terminated after Cricket Australia investigation
Sydney Thunder star Fazalhaq Farooqi has had his contract ripped up by the club after an investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit. Details are unclear about what caused the 22-year-old Afghanistan international's contract to be terminated, with a Cricket NSW official quoted as stating their were 'behaviour' issues. "Sydney Thunder...
Melbourne Victory fans banned from attending A-League matches as investigation into derby riot continues
Melbourne Victory fans will be banned from attending most matches until next year after Football Australia (FA) handed down the first sanctions after the club's supporters were involved in a violent riot at last weekend's Melbourne derby. With the FA indicating that a final determination on their investigation into the...
