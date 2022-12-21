ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Creek, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York

The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Blizzard’s impact felt in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 Chief Photographer Chris Broadbent has been keeping Western New York updated on conditions in Hamburg during the December 2022 blizzard. Below are updates he has provided along the way. Car towed by SWAT vehicle Hoover Beach Digging out Whiteout conditions Lakeshore Route 5 Plows For weather and news updates, […]
HAMBURG, NY
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Massive 20-foot storm seiche forecast to roll across Lake Erie

DETROIT - We’re used to big storms over the Great Lakes producing some big waves, but a phenomenon is forecast to happen in Lake Erie during this current storm that is going to look like a huge, rolling section of water. It’s called a seiche (pronounced say-sh) and it’s kind of like if you tipped a nearly-full bathtub of water and sent ripples rolling from one end to the other.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gas Station Collapses Due To Buffalo Blizzard

Hurricane-force winds are continuing to wreak havoc across Western New York. As Buffalo residents remain hunkered down in their homes, strong winds outsides are causing massive damage in the area. Wind gusts in Lakawanna were reported to reach a whopping 79 miles per hour on Friday, and structures in the area are paying the price.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Closings and Delays: December 23, 2022

Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. Faith Baptist Church in Bradford: “Night at the Nativity” cancelled for Friday evening.
BRADFORD, PA
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls

The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
erienewsnow.com

New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy