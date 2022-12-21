Read full article on original website
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nation
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should Try
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult woman
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving Weekend
WGRZ TV
Five foot drifts in Williamsville New York
The video is of our backyard in Williamsville, NY. taken this evening; showing a five foot drift. Go Bills!! Credit: Tim Lehr.
Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York
The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
Video: Blizzard’s impact felt in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 Chief Photographer Chris Broadbent has been keeping Western New York updated on conditions in Hamburg during the December 2022 blizzard. Below are updates he has provided along the way. Car towed by SWAT vehicle Hoover Beach Digging out Whiteout conditions Lakeshore Route 5 Plows For weather and news updates, […]
School districts keeping close watch on winter storm forecast
School leaders across the region are keeping a very close watch on a massive storm expected to hit Western New York the region as a number of school districts remain in class through Friday.
Many Schools In Erie County Already Closed Friday Due To Possible Blizzard
The Meteorologists aren't mixing words about this upcoming storm. There is now a blizzard warning and schools are closing early. A bunch of kids in Western New York are rejoicing today as they find out that their holiday break has just been extended by at least one day. Most schools...
BPS announces schools will be closed December 23
"Due to the projected severe weather event for tomorrow, Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on December 23, 2022," the announcement reads.
Blizzard pounding Kenmore-Tonawanda
A very treacherous situation with blizzard conditions continues blasting the north towns. There has been zero visibility in Kenmore Tonawanda. But residents we spoke with are staying home to be safe.
Massive 20-foot storm seiche forecast to roll across Lake Erie
DETROIT - We’re used to big storms over the Great Lakes producing some big waves, but a phenomenon is forecast to happen in Lake Erie during this current storm that is going to look like a huge, rolling section of water. It’s called a seiche (pronounced say-sh) and it’s kind of like if you tipped a nearly-full bathtub of water and sent ripples rolling from one end to the other.
A&W Restaurant plans first WNY store for Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A national burger chain is entering Western New York, with its first site planned for Niagara Falls. A&W Restaurants will open this summer at 303 Rainbow Blvd., a former tourist shop, bringing fresh-made root beer and milkshakes, as well as burgers, hotdogs, chicken and fries.
Gas Station Collapses Due To Buffalo Blizzard
Hurricane-force winds are continuing to wreak havoc across Western New York. As Buffalo residents remain hunkered down in their homes, strong winds outsides are causing massive damage in the area. Wind gusts in Lakawanna were reported to reach a whopping 79 miles per hour on Friday, and structures in the area are paying the price.
wesb.com
Closings and Delays: December 23, 2022
Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. Faith Baptist Church in Bradford: “Night at the Nativity” cancelled for Friday evening.
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
wnypapers.com
NYS: 2 'Transformative' Niagara Falls projects to attract new visitors & development
Aquarium of Niagara to start construction on Great Lakes 360 at shuttered Niagara Gorge Museum. Progress on Niagara Falls Heritage Gateways project advances. √ Hochul: Both projects will help reconnect people of Niagara Falls to waterways that define the city's identity. √ Renderings of Great Lakes 360 available here. √...
Poloncarz on winter storm: "It was horrible during the day and it's going to be worse at night."
Erie County, N.Y. (WBEN) - “White out conditions, you can’t see past the hood of the vehicle. Travel is almost non-existent. It is moving at a snail’s pace if it’s moving at all,” says Mark Poloncarz during the Friday evening storm briefing.
WGRZ TV
City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
Travel bans, advisories, road closures in effect for winter storm on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several states of emergency are in place for a winter storm hitting the area this weekend, and other measures are also being taken to keep people safe and keep drivers off the roads. A travel ban went into effect for all of Erie County at 9:30...
wnypapers.com
Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls
The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
erienewsnow.com
New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
