BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO