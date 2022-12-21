Read full article on original website
How Television Works: Analogue Television Video Processing
The aim of this article is to explain how analogue television video processing works and it is based on the British 625-line system. The ratio between the lightest and darkest areas of a scene is the scene Contrast Ratio. As with photography, the contrast ration can be changed by lighting the scene differently, eg putting more light on the dark areas; or by altering the processing of the image to squeeze or stretch the contrast range.
