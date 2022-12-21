Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a comedy crime thriller released in 2022 and is both written and directed by Rian Johnson. Like its predecessor Knives Out, the film follows famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc as he joins an eccentric group of characters on a private island as a murder-mystery game becomes deadly serious. The film's ensemble cast stars Daniel Craig, Ed Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista. The film was greenlit in 2020 after the success of Knives Out and was originally intended to be only available on a digital streaming service - however, it did receive a brief theatrical run due to popular demand. The film was widely praised upon release for its cast, screenplay, direction and soundtrack with some calling the film one of the best of the year. Due to its strictly limited time in cinemas, the film only earned around $15 million at the box office but plans are already in place for a third film in the series with Johnson once again returning to write and direct.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO