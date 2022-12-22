Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
kptv.com
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
Channel 6000
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
Portlanders can grab a hot Christmas meal at the art museum
At the upcoming Christmas dinner, about 250 volunteers will serve more than 1000 guests in PAM’s Fred and Suzanne Fields Ballroom from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Events and restaurants close in Portland due to winter storm
Many events and businesses have shut down in response to the inclement weather conditions. Here are just a few to keep on the radar.
NW Portland business owner braves the storm as The Grinch
Some restaurateurs like Ramzy Hattar are embracing the extreme weather conditions by becoming Grinches of their own.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Christmas Tree Drop-Off at Topaz Farm
Looking for a sustainable way to get rid of your Christmas tree? Take it to Topaz Farm’s Christmas tree drop-off. The Sauvie Island farm is hosting its second annual Christmas tree drop-off event this month. This drop-off is part of Topaz Farm’s ongoing program to convert thousands of pounds of organic material into biochar.
hereisoregon.com
Portland Saturday Market, ‘Queer Eye for the Magi,’ and ‘Under the Snow’: 6 things to do this week
It’s Christmas weekend! How did that happen? Even entertainers take a bit of time off during the holidays, but there are still performances, exhibitions, music and fun happening this week. And if you’re still shopping for holiday gifts, the Portland Saturday Market’s final market is Christmas Eve.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
New Year’s Eve Dance Party at Doug Fir Lounge
Countdown to the New Year at Doug Fir Lounge’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party. Doug Fir Lounge is an intimate underground venue and one of the best places in the city to catch cheap live music shows. There’s also a full service restaurant and bar on the main level.
KATU.com
Feast Portland will not return, co-founder announces
Portland, Ore. — Feast, Portland's iconic food festival, will not return in 2023 - or in the future. Co-founder Mike Thelin made the announcement Thursday in a letter addressed to "Friends." "Such a message would have been unthinkable just a couple of years ago, but a lot has changed...
Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub
The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
What’s open, closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas holiday observed
Christmas falls on a Sunday in 2022, so many government agencies, transportation services and other businesses will close Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the holiday. Here are some closures and service adjustments for Monday. Public transportation:. TriMet – Buses, MAX and Portland Streetcar are on Sunday schedule Monday, Dec....
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Finding Hygge Film Screening at Nordic Northwest
Tis the season to get cozy! Visit Nordic Northwest for a special film screening of Finding Hygge. Since 1986, Nordic Northwest has brought Scandinavia to Portland through traditional food, entertainment, goods and activities. Visit the Portland headquarters for a special film screening. Finding Hygge Film Screening at Nordic Northwest. On...
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
Channel 6000
Freezing rain dominates Friday: Here’s how it shakes out
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We could be dealing with frozen roads in Portland and the Columbia River Gorge through at least Saturday morning. Here’s what you need to know to get you through Friday. The Wind Chill Advisory ends at 6 a.m. Friday. We’ll have the bitter, cold...
Frozen pipe ‘instances’ increasing in Oregon due to cold temperatures
As temperatures gradually start to warm up from this week's freeze, first responders see an increase in calls for help as frozen pipes burst.
KTVZ
Ice, wind close I-84 in the Columbia Gorge, make many other Oregon roads dangerous
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Interstate 84 is closed in both directions in the Columbia River Gorge from Troutdale to Hood River due to hazardous conditions caused by winter weather, ODOT said Thursday night. Ice and high winds have created unsafe driving conditions throughout the Gorge, and the interstate will remain...
kptv.com
People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm. Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump. Many people said they’re stocking up ahead...
oregonbusiness.com
Portland Home Sales See 32.3% Year-Over-Year Tumble, Decrease in New Listings
RE/MAX’s latest housing report shows dramatic year-over-year shifts, suggesting the market is correcting to pre-pandemic levels. Portland saw a decline in both the number of homes sold and the number of new homes listed last month versus November of the previous year — outpacing metro areas across the country — as the real estate market returns to what some in the industry are describing as “ a more normalized market.”
KATU.com
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
