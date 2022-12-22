ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Christmas Tree Drop-Off at Topaz Farm

Looking for a sustainable way to get rid of your Christmas tree? Take it to Topaz Farm’s Christmas tree drop-off. The Sauvie Island farm is hosting its second annual Christmas tree drop-off event this month. This drop-off is part of Topaz Farm’s ongoing program to convert thousands of pounds of organic material into biochar.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

New Year’s Eve Dance Party at Doug Fir Lounge

Countdown to the New Year at Doug Fir Lounge’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party. Doug Fir Lounge is an intimate underground venue and one of the best places in the city to catch cheap live music shows. There’s also a full service restaurant and bar on the main level.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Feast Portland will not return, co-founder announces

Portland, Ore. — Feast, Portland's iconic food festival, will not return in 2023 - or in the future. Co-founder Mike Thelin made the announcement Thursday in a letter addressed to "Friends." "Such a message would have been unthinkable just a couple of years ago, but a lot has changed...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub

The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Finding Hygge Film Screening at Nordic Northwest

Tis the season to get cozy! Visit Nordic Northwest for a special film screening of Finding Hygge. Since 1986, Nordic Northwest has brought Scandinavia to Portland through traditional food, entertainment, goods and activities. Visit the Portland headquarters for a special film screening. Finding Hygge Film Screening at Nordic Northwest. On...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Freezing rain dominates Friday: Here’s how it shakes out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We could be dealing with frozen roads in Portland and the Columbia River Gorge through at least Saturday morning. Here’s what you need to know to get you through Friday. The Wind Chill Advisory ends at 6 a.m. Friday. We’ll have the bitter, cold...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm. Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump. Many people said they’re stocking up ahead...
PORTLAND, OR
oregonbusiness.com

Portland Home Sales See 32.3% Year-Over-Year Tumble, Decrease in New Listings

RE/MAX’s latest housing report shows dramatic year-over-year shifts, suggesting the market is correcting to pre-pandemic levels. Portland saw a decline in both the number of homes sold and the number of new homes listed last month versus November of the previous year — outpacing metro areas across the country — as the real estate market returns to what some in the industry are describing as “ a more normalized market.”
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins

PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
PORTLAND, OR

