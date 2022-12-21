ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

715newsroom.com

Miss Wisconsin Crowned

A Fond du Lac native is crowned Miss Wisconsin. The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Kylene Spanbauer as Miss Wisconsin 2022 today. She was the first runner up on the connect stepping into the role after Miss Wisconsin 2022 was named Miss America earlier this month. Spanbauer is an accomplished baton twirler and her social impact initiative addresses sexual assault issues through education.
WISCONSIN STATE
715newsroom.com

MKE Sees Homicides Over Holiday Weekend

Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI

