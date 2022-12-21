ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WI WInter Snapshot

A winter storm warning for the state remains in effect until tomorrow morning. Today’s wind chill was expected to fall to as low as between 25- and 35-below in some parts of the state. Temperatures are expected to gradually go back up as wind speeds come down through the weekend. Single digit temperatures are expected on Monday.
Gov. Evers Declares Energy Emergency

Wisconsin is now under an energy emergency. Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order yesterday that starts a 10-day waiver to get more fuel delivered to the state. The governor says the state is suffering through dangerous cold and high winds, and there is a shortage of fuel in some communities. Evers says giving companies a waiver will help get more fuel to the state, and will help utility crews maintain the power grid.
Gov. Evers Not Looking to Ban TikTok

Don’t look for Wisconsin to join the list of states banning TikTok. Governor Tony Evers this week said he is monitoring the worries about TikTok, but isn’t looking to ban it from state phones and computers. Republicans in both Madison and Washington, D.C. have asked the governor to ban TikTok from state devices out of fears of Chinese spying. The governor says a ‘small number’ of people in his administration use TikTok, and says he’s spoken with the FBI about the dangers of hacks and leaks.
