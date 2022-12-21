Don’t look for Wisconsin to join the list of states banning TikTok. Governor Tony Evers this week said he is monitoring the worries about TikTok, but isn’t looking to ban it from state phones and computers. Republicans in both Madison and Washington, D.C. have asked the governor to ban TikTok from state devices out of fears of Chinese spying. The governor says a ‘small number’ of people in his administration use TikTok, and says he’s spoken with the FBI about the dangers of hacks and leaks.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO