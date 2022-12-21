Read full article on original website
(Madison, WI) — Madison police say a drug overdose last weekend is now linked to fentanyl. Authorities report the powerful synthetic opioid was discovered during the investigation into the death of a 39-year-old man. Detectives say the individual was discovered unresponsive at an apartment in the 15-hundred block of Trailsway, later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities are still looking into the incident.
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner...
Forecasters are warning of dangerous wind chill in southern Wisconsin. Wind chill temperatures could drop to 25 degrees-below-zero this morning. The winds should ease up later in the day, and some snow is expected tonight. Temperatures are expected to warm up back into the 40s by Thursday, and Madison should start off the new year with mild temperatures.
