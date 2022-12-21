(Madison, WI) — Madison police say a drug overdose last weekend is now linked to fentanyl. Authorities report the powerful synthetic opioid was discovered during the investigation into the death of a 39-year-old man. Detectives say the individual was discovered unresponsive at an apartment in the 15-hundred block of Trailsway, later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities are still looking into the incident.

